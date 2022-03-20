Downtown office market bursting with 'Class A' opportunities

A Class A office space renaissance is underfoot in downtown Tulsa.

Three large office buildings either have or are prepared to come on line in the next year or so: the 100,000 square-foot Vast Bank facility, the 260,000-square-foot WPX building and the tower at Santa Fe Square.

Add to that plushness amenities such as golf simulators and fitness centers, and perhaps the work-at-home model prompted by COVID loses some of its appeal, local real estate broker Rick Guild said.

“That’s the kind of stuff that gets people thinking, ‘Hey, maybe I’ll leave my dog. My kids are loud,’” he said. ‘It’s not that much fun hanging out at the house.’ That is what we’re seeing in the marketplace. It’s really interesting.”

Guild was a speaker this month at the 24th annual Greater Tulsa Commercial Market Update. Presented by the Commercial Real Estate Specialists of the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors, the event featured overviews from the office, retail, industrial and multifamily segments.

Guild, senior vice president commercial real estate broker at Newmark Robinson Park in Tulsa, sized up the office market. He said a pivotal point during the office uptick was the Vast Bank building’s losing committed tenant Casillas Petroleum (two floors) and replacing it with GableGotwals, the latter announcement taking place a couple of years ago.

“Everybody said, `Well, that was lucky. That was only 100,000 square feet,’” Guild said, referring to the building’s total space. “’Nobody should build anything else.’

“… Then, here comes Elliot Nelson and local brokers and they build Santa Fe (Square). Everybody said that property is huge. They will never lease it ... Fast forward to today. That project is over a year out, and they are 83% pre-leased.”

Guild said only three speculative office buildings have been erected downtown in 37 years.

“It’s a testament to what’s going on nationally, and that is that the tenants are having a huge flight to quality,” he said.

Legal firms have led the push. McAfee & Taft relocated in 2016 to renovated and expanded offices in Williams Center Tower II. Since then, four other law firms have signed downtown leases of at least 34,000 square feet: GableGotwals, Conner & Winters (First Place Tower), Hall Estill (Santa Fe Square) and Crowe & Dunlevy (former WPX building).

“The arms race happened when McAfee and Taft decided they were going to move downtown and put together a really cool office in Williams Tower II,” Guild said. “All of a sudden, all of the other law firms thought, ‘Oh my gosh. We have to compete with McAfee and Taft. They have these young guys and ladies coming out of law school. How are we going to attract them?’”

Mac Rosser IV is shareholder/director at Crowe & Dunlevy.

“What we were looking for was something that would help us be more collaborative and enable us to have more casual discussions,” he told the Tulsa World last month of his company’s relocation. “We also wanted it to be attractive to talent. Our primary goal is to bring talented people in and make them part of our practice.”

Today is quite a departure from two decades ago, when Guild said he was showing the same, tired office spaces in a Central Business District on life support.

Since then, the city has added core destination venues such as the BOK Center, ONEOK Field, Guthrie Green and Gathering Place, one of the nation’s most celebrated parks.

“Downtown is absolutely on fire,” Guild said. “We’ve got brand new residential down there. We have really cool restaurants.”

“Why is the Summit Club (fresh off a $6.5 million renovation) maxed out on memberships and have a waiting list. Why does Southern Hills have 68, 69 people on a waiting list. It’s that flight to quality. People want what’s really executed well …”

To further illustrate his point, Guild noted the 2021 sale of the Class A Unit Corporation building in southwest Tulsa. It was purchased by locally-based Transformation Church and Pastor Michael Todd for $35 million.

“At the closing table, he said, ‘It’s not crazy until it happens,’” Guild said. “That is the state of our market right now. I’m not sure if the office market is in as good as shape as I think it is.

“But I’m telling you there’s never been a more exciting time to be in our business right now. We have so much opportunity every day to create value for our clients.”

