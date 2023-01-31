Downtown office building gets bank as tenant

One of downtown's newest office buildings has added another tenant.

Legacy Bank and Trust, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has reached an agreement to lease space in the 222 North Detroit Avenue building that opened last year.

Legacy will occupy roughly 11,142-square for corporate offices on the third floor and establish a 3,000-square-foot, full-service branch on the ground level.

"We couldn’t be more excited to announce this move as it highlights our commitment to serve the Tulsa market," Brett Magers, Legacy Bank and Trust president, said in a statement. "We looked at several locations in the area to locate our Tulsa headquarters, but none compared to this location. This is the premier Class A office building in Tulsa."

The bank will join a list of current and future 222 North Detroit tenants that include Crowe & Dunlevy, Helmerich & Payne and Fixins Soul Kitchen. The building originally was designed as the corporate headquarters of WPX Energy, but the company was dissolved when it was purchased by Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy.

Legacy expanded into the Tulsa market in February of 2022 with a loan production office, which ultimately was converted into a full-service branch in the Post Rock Plaza located at 8211 E. Regal Place. The bank will continue to operate in that location while mapping out plans to build another venue in south Tulsa.

Legacy is a $1.3 billion community bank founded in 1907 and acquired in 2003 by Ozarks Heritage Financial Group. It has made its mark in Tulsa with loans totaling more than $100 million and deposits nearing $60 million.

"We have been extremely pleased with the growth we have experienced in Tulsa in such a short period of time," Jeremy Loftin, Legacy chief operating officer, said in a statement.

September 2022 video: Time-lapse of downtown Tulsa 222 North Detroit building