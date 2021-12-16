Downtown grocery store, other development, clears another hurdle with $22M in bonds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is really the first step in allowing us to issue bonds to help with the financing with the PAC project," TAEO Executive Director Kian Kamas said following the meeting. "It's essentially a key way for us to monetize the public support for the project."

In January, TAEO approved an agreement with Flaherty & Collins, authorizing up to $45 million in assistance through tax increment (TIF) revenues generated by the redevelopment project.

TAEO's bond issuance, which requires final approval from the Tulsa City Council, will allow F&C to monetize the TIF agreement immediately, with the bonds being solely payable from revenues generated by ad valorem and sales taxes at the site.

A partner with the developer has estimated construction on the project could begin in the second quarter of 2022.

"One of the things that we've been excited to learn over the past few months is that the developer a year ago had planned to pursue the project in two phases," Kamas said. "They are planning to do it all at once now.

"So, we'll have the full site filled out concurrently, which long term is better for Tulsa."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.