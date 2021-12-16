Downtown grocery store, other development, clears another hurdle with $22M in bonds

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity on Thursday authorized the issuance of up to $22 million in tax apportionment revenue bonds to assist in constructing a mixed-used project that includes a downtown grocery store.
"I'm excited for this project to move forward," Tulsa Mayor and TAEO Chair G.T. Bynum said during the meeting.
Known as the F&C Annex Project, it would transform the parking lot across from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and on the northeast corner of Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue.
Owner of the lot since 1977, the Tulsa PAC Trust earlier this year voted to approve the sale of the property for $5.5 million to Flaherty & Collins Properties, an Indianapolis-based development firm.
The proposal includes at least a 20,000-square-foot grocery store, 240 apartments, an additional 15,000 square feet of retail space and a 100-unit boutique hotel, according to information provided by the city. It also would include a 450-space parking garage that could be used by visitors to both the PAC and nearby City Hall, the website indicates.
"This is really the first step in allowing us to issue bonds to help with the financing with the PAC project," TAEO Executive Director Kian Kamas said following the meeting. "It's essentially a key way for us to monetize the public support for the project."
In January, TAEO approved an agreement with Flaherty & Collins, authorizing up to $45 million in assistance through tax increment (TIF) revenues generated by the redevelopment project.
TAEO's bond issuance, which requires final approval from the Tulsa City Council, will allow F&C to monetize the TIF agreement immediately, with the bonds being solely payable from revenues generated by ad valorem and sales taxes at the site.
A partner with the developer has estimated construction on the project could begin in the second quarter of 2022.
"One of the things that we've been excited to learn over the past few months is that the developer a year ago had planned to pursue the project in two phases," Kamas said. "They are planning to do it all at once now.
"So, we'll have the full site filled out concurrently, which long term is better for Tulsa."