Downtown developments: Move-ins begin soon at lofts next to Cain's

In 2015 the project was announced. In 2019, officials held a groundbreaking ceremony. In 2023, residents are set to start moving in at Davenport Urban Lofts, 405 N. Main St.

Construction on the shell of the building next to Cain’s Ballroom in the Tulsa Arts District has been completed.

“As we complete the units, we will be moving people in,” co-owner Lori Schram said. “It’s going well.”

Of the building’s 29 condominiums, 19 have been sold and are expected to be completed in the next three to four months.

Two 2,500-square-foot commercial spaces on the street level have been listed for lease.

The building sits on what used to be Davenport Street, the “D” in the series of east-west north Tulsa streets named in the early 1900s.

“This is just being done out of a passion for living downtown,” Schram said during the groundbreaking. “Anybody would tell you that it’s a lot easier to build apartments than condos. I would be the first to line up and tell you that.”

Other developments

OK Museum of Popular Culture: The exterior of the building at 422 N. Main St. was finished more than a year ago, but officials are still searching for the roughly $40 million to complete the interior, including the installation of exhibits.

The View apartments: A six-story multifamily development by American Residential Group opened in March 2022 at 420 E. Archer St.

Santa Fe Square: The office tower, along Greenwood Avenue between First and Second streets, is scheduled for completion early in 2023. The facility contains six floors of work space atop six levels of parking, with the exception of a ground floor that includes a lobby and about 12,000 square feet of rentable space.

111 Greenwood: Leasing remains available at the multifamily/retail building developed by the Bhow family.

