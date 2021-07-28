DoubleTree by Hilton downtown sells for about $21 million

A 40-year-old hotel in downtown Tulsa has a new owner.

The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, 616 W. Seventh St., was purchased this month for $20,986,146, according to land records.

The buyer is Tulsa 7th St. Hotel, LLC, which is registered under Oklahoma City developer Mark Beffort, Oklahoma Secretary of State records indicate.

Beffort is CEO of the Oklahoma City-based commercial real estate firm Newmark Robinson Park, which has an office in Tulsa. Tulsa Hotel Property, LLC, purchased the DoubleTree in 2018, according to the Tulsa County Assessor's Office.

"The DoubleTree by Hilton Tulsa Downtown has a longstanding, robust presence in Tulsa’s urban core," Beffort wrote in a statement to the Tulsa World. "This asset will remain branded as a DoubleTree as we continue to build a strong relationship with Hilton and value them as a partner in our hotel strategy."

The 17-story DoubleTree downtown was built in 1981 and has 417 guest rooms and an adjacent parking garage. It is connected by a sky bridge to the Cox Business Convention Center, which last year celebrated the completion of a $55 million, two-year Vision Tulsa renovation.