Dollar General to hold career event this weekend

Dollar General representatives will host a career event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Dollar General store, 1520 S. Sheridan Road.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered and training programs at Dollar General.

Career opportunities are posted on Dollar General’s Career page. The company provides employees with competitive wages, training and development programs and benefits that include day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and formally apply for desired positions prior to attending the hiring event.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.