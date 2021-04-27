Distribution center planned on land near Tulsa International Airport

A roughly 270,000-square-foot distribution center has been proposed on land just east of Tulsa International Airport, according to city planning and building records.

Labeled "Project Koda," the sortation facility would be built on 44.59 acres at the southeast corner of Mingo Road and 36th Street North (3511 N. Mingo Road), according to preliminary documents filed by the Tulsa Metropolitan Planning Commission.

The city of Tulsa declined to provide specifics about the project. A board member for the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT), which owns the project land, said a non-disclosure agreement prevents it from discussing particulars until a lease is approved.

"City staff has been actively engaged with permitting at this site and have prioritized review to meet an accelerated construction time," city spokeswoman Michelle Brooks wrote in an email. "We expect a public announcement related to the project to occur in the coming weeks."

About 20,000 square feet of the building is office space.

The facility will include 80 loading docks, 312 trailer parking stalls and 465 parking spaces, planning documents show.