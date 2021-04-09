 Skip to main content
DICK'S Sporting Goods to christen new Golf Galaxy store in Tulsa
DICK'S Sporting Goods to christen new Golf Galaxy store in Tulsa

  • Updated
On Saturday, DICK’S Sporting Goods is celebrating the grand opening of their newly remodeled Golf Galaxy store located in Tulsa.

The redesigned store at 9121 E. 71st Street will offer golfers of all levels an immersive golf experience, providing access to industry-leading TrackManTM and BioMechTM Golf technologies, state-of-the-art hitting bays, custom fittings, golf lessons from Class A Certified PGA and LPGA Professionals and the best equipment, apparel and footwear from top golf brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Nike, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA and more.

Golf Galaxy will kick off the weekend celebrations with a ribbon cutting ceremony and various fan engagement activities including games and giveaways.

