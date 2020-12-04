Dialogue Institute and Women's Diversity Initiative of Oklahoma co-hosting virtual talk next week

The Oklahoma Chapter of the Dialogue Institute-Southwest and the Women’s Diversity Initiative of Oklahoma are co-hosting a free virtual talk from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

"My intention is to provide hope and tools in uniting families, colleagues and friends who may have found themselves separated by differences in world views," the Dialogue Institute’s Executive Director Muhammet Ali Sezer said in a statement. "It is time to heal — and I believe that our presenters will provide valuable insights in accomplishing that."

Featured speakers for event will be Lt. Col. Lindy White of the Oklahoma National Guard, who will present aspects of the Master Resiliency Program, and grief counselor Marla Mercer Cole. Kuma Roberts, who leads the Mosaic program with the Tulsa Regional Chamber, will be moderator.

Details and registration for the free event may be accessed through the Dialogue Institute’s website at www.dialogueoklahoma.org/upcoming-events.

