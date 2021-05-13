Devon Energy CEO: WPX Energy acquisition lays groundwork for future

The marriage of Devon Energy and WPX Energy has produced a union that has fortified the company's foundation, Devon's top executive said.
"Both individual companies would have been fine," said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. "But together, we've created a real powerhouse. That's the thing that's exciting to me."
A 2012 spinoff of Williams, Tulsa-based WPX agreed to merge with Oklahoma City-based Devon in a deal that closed in January.
During a visit to Tulsa last week, Muncrief, former head of WPX, spoke with the Tulsa World on one of the seven floors WPX is vacating inside the BOK Tower as part of the consolidation.
A total of 150 WPX Energy employees in Tulsa have accepted offers to work at Devon as part of the merger, and 250 WPX employees are leaving the company in 2021.
After starting under the Williams Companies' umbrella in 1983, WPX as an independent company transformed itself through more than $10 billion of transactions into a prolific oil producer led by assets in the Permian (west Texas, southeast New Mexico) and Willison (eastern Montana, western Dakotas) basins.
At the time of the merger with Devon, WPX was a member of the Fortune 1,000, produced roughly 140,000 barrels of oil per day, employed 600 people (including 400 in Tulsa) and had an enterprise value around $5 billion.
"It was fascinating; it was challenging," Muncrief said of WPX's Tulsa tenure. "It's something that all of us, whether you are leaving this year or left four years ago, should be very, very proud of because we have created something truly special in Tulsa with WPX.
"We didn't wait for things to come our way. We leaned into it. We had a creative, hard-working team here … We left WPX with a wonderful name and a wonderful reputation because we had that throughout our industry."
The COVID-19-driven downturn of the energy industry helped precipitate the blending of Devon and WPX. On April 20, 2020, May futures for a barrel of American benchmark West Texas Intermediate plummeted below zero dollars. WTI now trades in the mid-$60 range.
"It is a harsh world at times in a commodity-based business," Muncrief said. "We have these ebbs and flows. The best thing you can do is build skill sets with your people that can be transferable to another company, to another industry, to another opportunity.
"Change happens in this world. Some of that you can control. Most of it you can't. They key is just be leaning forward. I hope that's what our employees feel, that they are leaning forward to whatever their next opportunity is. I hope we have set a positive example in the community."
Devon in early May reported earnings of $213 million, increasing its fixed-plus-variable dividend by 13 percent to 34 cents per share.
"The foundation of any company is your balance sheet. ... We are going to pay off $500 million of debt in the next 30 days. You put the $750 million that we've already done, plus the $500, that's $1.2 billion of debt. We couldn't have done that on a stand-alone basis. Neither company, individually, could have. We couldn't have paid the variable dividend individually. Both companies can."
"We have built a strong company. It's something that each legacy company needs to be proud of."
The last chapter of WPX will live on long after its people have left Tulsa. That is because the company still is working on an 11-story building at 222 N. Detroit Ave. that was to be its headquarters before the Devon acquisition was announced.
On track to be completed by the end of this year or first quarter of 2022, the 260,000-square-foot structure has drawn the interest of people who want to buy it or lease large parts of it, Muncrief said.
"Many companies would have sold it just to get out of it," he said. "We want to make sure it's completed and completed the right way. We're very committed to that."
The city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber and real estate brokers are marketing the space, which should be ready for tenants in less than a year.
"We see so many people that are moving to Tulsa," Muncrief said. "We're going to have more people that are ready to get back to work … I believe 12 months from now, it's going to be a different world. We will look back — history has been very kind to us — and say the timing was impeccable on this."
WPX Energy through the years
WPX Energy became part of Devon Energy in a merger that closed in January. WPX began under the umbrella of Williams Companies in 1983 with the acquisition of a pipeline system that included a handful of natural gas wells in the San Juan Basin.
From there, WPX incrementally amassed a portfolio of natural gas properties highlighted by a premier position in Western Colorado’s Piceance Basin, where it once operated nearly 30 rigs.
WPX’s prolific growth received international attention when Platts Global Energy Awards named the company as its 2006 Hydrocarbon Producer of the Year.
WPX spun off from Williams in 2012 and became an independent company, ultimately transforming itself through more than $10 billion of transactions into a prolific oil producer led by assets in the Permian and Willison basins.