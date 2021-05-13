Devon Energy CEO: WPX Energy acquisition lays groundwork for future

"The foundation of any company is your balance sheet. ... We are going to pay off $500 million of debt in the next 30 days. You put the $750 million that we've already done, plus the $500, that's $1.2 billion of debt. We couldn't have done that on a stand-alone basis. Neither company, individually, could have. We couldn't have paid the variable dividend individually. Both companies can."

"We have built a strong company. It's something that each legacy company needs to be proud of."

The last chapter of WPX will live on long after its people have left Tulsa. That is because the company still is working on an 11-story building at 222 N. Detroit Ave. that was to be its headquarters before the Devon acquisition was announced.

On track to be completed by the end of this year or first quarter of 2022, the 260,000-square-foot structure has drawn the interest of people who want to buy it or lease large parts of it, Muncrief said.

"Many companies would have sold it just to get out of it," he said. "We want to make sure it's completed and completed the right way. We're very committed to that."

The city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber and real estate brokers are marketing the space, which should be ready for tenants in less than a year.