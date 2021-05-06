Developers seek to reimagine former Crowne Plaza Hotel near Oral Roberts University

A redevelopment project near Oral Roberts University moved closer to fruition Wednesday.
Following a public hearing, the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved a rezoning measure for a group that wants to repurpose the Crowne Plaza Hotel building into into a limited-service hotel with long-term housing for veterans and folks 55-and-older.
TMAPC commissioners, who are only a recommending body in the case, voted 6-4 to approve a major amendment to the corridor plan.
The rezoning request still needs to be approved by the City Council. The hotel closed last year.
"Pre-COVID, the hotel was operating at 40% capacity," said David Webb, a board member of Veteran Services USA, which is backing the project. "What we're doing is right-sizing the hotel based on the market."
"… By reopening it, by doing what we are doing to re-create that structure, we are actually bringing life to a dead building."
VSUSA wants to turn the former 11-story hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave., into housing with a focus on serving veterans. It would include 120 to 160 one-bedroom and efficiency apartments, as well as a limited-service hotel, restaurant and adult daycare.
Lockwood Development Partners, Commonwealth Hotels and SarahCare are partners in the project, whose cost, including the hotel purchase, is estimated to be around $30 million.
Dozens of people, many citing a perceived increase of low-income housing in the area, have signed form letters against the development. District 2 City Councilor Jeanne Cue, whose district includes the Crowne Plaza building, also has publicly spoken against the project.
Legal counsel for ORU, whose campus is directly across the street from the former hotel, has filed a formal protest petition against the application. According to the petition, ORU owns more than 20% of the frontage directly opposite to frontage in the proposed amendment and more than 50% of the area of lots directly within 300 feet of the area included in the proposed zoning map amendment.
If a valid protest petition is filed against any proposed zoning map amendment, its passage requires a favorable vote of three-fourths of the members (seven of nine) of the city council, said Susan Miller, director of the Tulsa Planning Office.
An attempt to reach an ORU attorney was not immediately successful.
"We are not buying this property with any subsidized financing from the government," said Andy Golubitsky, director of development of VSUSA. "We are buying this building, and many others like it, with additional financing.
"… We are not looking to create a Section 8 project here. I want to make sure that's very clear. We're looking to create a mixed-use, mixed-income property. The thinking is we provide a small band of about 20% of the units at about 50% AMI (area median income). The rest of the units, 80% of the apartments, will be essentially middle-income housing, workforce housing."