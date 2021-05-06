Developers seek to reimagine former Crown Plaza Hotel near Oral Roberts University

Dozens of people, many citing a perceived increase of low-income housing in the area, have signed form letters against the development. District 2 City Councilor Jeanne Cue, whose district includes the Crowne Plaza building, also has publicly spoken against the project.

Legal counsel for ORU, whose campus is directly across the street from the former hotel, has filed a formal protest petition against the application. According to the petition, ORU owns more than 20% of the frontage directly opposite to frontage in the proposed amendment and more than 50% of the area of lots directly within 300 feet of the area included in the proposed zoning map amendment.

If a valid protest petition is filed against any proposed zoning map amendment, its passage requires a favorable vote of three-fourths of the members (seven of nine) of the city council, said Susan Miller, director of the Tulsa Planning Office.

An attempt to reach an ORU attorney was not immediately successful.

"We are not buying this property with any subsidized financing from the government," said Andy Golubitsky, director of development of VSUSA. "We are buying this building, and many others like it, with additional financing.