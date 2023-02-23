A transformative project dedicated to entrepreneurship in the Greenwood District moved closer this week to getting out of the ground.

The Tulsa Development Authority on Thursday OK'd schematic design plans for the rehabilitation of the historic Morton Health Center. The former hospital complex on TDA-owned property at 660 E. Pine St. will be converted into the roughly $9 million Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator @ Moton (GEIM).

The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) will purchase the property from TDA and will redevelop it using American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County, said Rose Washington, CEO of the TEDC.

The center will replace a dilapidated building that has sat vacant for years.

"When you look at all of the assets in that immediate area and you see that eyesore sitting there, boarded-up, with so much history — it will mean an enormous amount to the community and the city to bring that asset into use," Washington said. "There's just such history and such vibrancy and just a spirit of Greenwood that still lives there that we have to bring back to life."

The original Moton, a municipal hospital, opened in 1932 as a replacement for the Maurice Willows Red Cross Hospital, which had begun serving patients at 314 N. Hartford Ave. in the wake of the destruction of Black Wall Street. Moton was named for Robert Russa Moton, an African-American educator and second superintendent of the renowned Tuskegee Institute.

After Moton briefly closed in the late 1960s, it reopened as a clinic, and two other buildings were added to the small complex over the next decade. The name was changed in 1983 to honor Dr. W.A. Morton, a local physician. In 2006, operations transferred to a new 60,000-square-foot clinic less than a half-mile away at 1334 N. Lansing Ave., Morton Comprehensive Health Services.

"I am eager to bring this entrepreneurship hub to life in north Tulsa as we make available the tools we have as a city to make this a reality," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "This hub will provide a dynamic space for innovators and entrepreneurs and will soon further provide opportunities for many Tulsans, especially those who live and work in our north Tulsa community."

The city, PartnerTulsa (also known as Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity) and TDA announced plans in May 2021 to provide $4 million to support the incubator, which ultimately was approved by the Tulsa City Council.

"I’m excited for the impact and essential support GEIM will provide to north Tulsans to help rebuild the legacy of Black Wall Street," District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement. "This will serve as a space that provides an opportunity for Black small businesses to produce prosperous entrepreneurs and accelerate economic opportunity within our community."

The $4 million budget amendment includes:

• $2.5 million to redevelop the historic hospital;

• $500,000 to support the launch of business accelerator programming and courses; and

• $1 million to seed the Build Tulsa Fund, a pool of financial resources for businesses participating in GEIM, MORTAR and other programs for under-resourced entrepreneurs building in north Tulsa.

The incubator will have a basement and three floors. On the first will be offices, a lounge, media room and work stations. A large conference room, offices and a kitchenette will sit on the second floor. The top floor will feature a 40-person event space, work stations and a flex conference room.

Locally based KKT Architects is overseeing the design. The firm will provide construction plans once a decades-old addition to the building has been razed and a forensic examination conducted, Barry Goldstein of KKT Architects said Thursday. The original hospital layout encompasses about 9,000 square feet, he said.

"In a perfect world, hopefully by this time or the spring of summer of next year, this will be up and running," Goldstein said.

Kian Kamas is executive director of TAEO.

"Just to have a physical location for entrepreneurs and small businesses to gather and have the opportunity to collide and exchange ideas, that's something that at least at this scale doesn't exist in this part of the city," she said. "We've seen with investments like 36 Degrees North the impact that that can have for small businesses and entrepreneurs."

The last time Tulsans considered how Moton could be reimagined was when a Booker T. Washington alum and retired oil industry engineer proposed a $21 million project. After being batted around for about four years, the proposal for a mixed-use development at the site languished.

"I talk a lot about how excited I am about the Laura Dester project, but this is also next in line," Kamas said. "For so long, we have had these historic buildings that have just been sitting there, boarded up, not adding any value to the neighborhoods. Not only will the asset, itself, be a direct benefit to small businesses and entrepreneurs, but it also will help, we think, create a center of gravity for spurring additional development in that neighborhood."

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: The first religious charter school in U.S. might be in Oklahoma