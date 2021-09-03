Department of Commerce lauds state Sen. Roger Thompson for economic development work

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has honored state Sen. Roger Thompson for his work supporting economic development and community growth.

During the 2021 legislative session, Thompson, alongside state Rep. Kevin Wallace, authored House Bill 2860, the Oklahoma Remote Quality Jobs Incentive Act.

“We’ve seen the impressive success of the Tulsa Remote program and its ability to recruit talent to our state,” Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in a statement. “Thanks to state leaders like Senator Thompson, we can help other Oklahoma communities implement similar programs, helping them to grow and bring more highly skilled talent to the state.”

Modeled after the Tulsa Remote program, the bill encourages communities to develop their own remote worker programs. It will provide quarterly payments for establishments or public trusts that draw remote workers to Oklahoma.

Launched in 2018 by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Remote is a unique recruitment initiative aimed at attracting talented individuals to Tulsa. The program brings remote workers to the community by providing $10,000 grants and numerous community-building opportunities. Each grant is distributed over the course of a year to eligible remote workers or entrepreneurs who relocate to Oklahoma.