Defense company celebrates new Broken Arrow headquarters

A Broken Arrow-based aerospace company has dedicated its new headquarters that it estimates will have an economic impact of more than $8 million.

CymSTAR, a training and simulation firm in the military defense market, christened a refurbished, 42,000-square-foot facility at 1501 S.W. Expressway Drive.

It houses a C-5 full-motion flight simulator used to test upgrades and modifications before implementation on the U.S. Air Force’s current fleet of aircraft. The building has a 60-foot ceiling that can accommodate up to five full-flight simulators.

“We are excited about the prospect of investing in our most valuable assets, our employees, and supporting the local economy by offering highly skilled job opportunities right here at home,” Dan Marticello, CEO and president of CymSTAR, said in a statement.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will allow us to grow our engineering and manufacturing capabilities and help attract highly talented individuals to support the mission readiness of our defense forces with leading-edge training innovations.”

CymSTAR, which also has facilities in Tulsa, is a HUBZone certified and Service‐Disabled Veteran‐Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) employing at least 200 employees in the U.S. It principally specializes in all aspects of commercial and military simulation, training systems and engineering services.

CymSTAR completed a $1.6 million modification — the building is leased — to accommodate its operations in December, and the facility became fully operational with the installation of the USAF C-5 flight simulator in mid-April, Daniel Repp, director of business development of CymSTAR, wrote in an email.

“This celebration is a great opportunity to show our appreciation to CymSTAR’s employees for continuously going above and beyond in serving our customers, the U.S. Armed Forces,” Marticello said.

“Recognized as a company that consistently exceeds customer expectations, we are proud to celebrate the commitment and dedication of our valued employees who have made the company’s reputation what it is today.”

Aviation and aerospace businesses in Oklahoma generate $43.7 billion annually in economic activity, according to an Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission report released in 2017, making aviation and aerospace the second-largest economic engine in the state behind oil and gas.

Since its inception in 2003, CymSTAR has developed and delivered at least 900 new training devices or training device modifications on more than 125 military contracts, according to the company’s website.

“We are proud to have CymSTAR here in Broken Arrow and investing in our community,” Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement.

“CymSTAR is looking to add 80-plus new employees over the next three years. This will have an economic impact of over $8.2 million.”

