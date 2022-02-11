 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Data centers planned for Muskogee and near Oktaha
Data centers planned for Muskogee and near Oktaha

A pair of data centers are planned for Muskogee County.

YZY Capital Holdings, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm said it will pour $100 million into building and operating the centers on 136.5 acres owned by the Muskogee City-County Port Authority.

One facility is planned on 15 acres near Oktaha and a second will be constructed on 126.5 acres at John T. Griffin Industrial Park on the south end of Muskogee.

Officials from the Port estimate the Oktaha facility will be operational by March. The data center in Muskogee could be completed by the second quarter next year and operational by the final quarter the following year.

Company officials say data center employees will earn an average annual salary of about $60,000. Each center is expected to employ about 20 people once running.

