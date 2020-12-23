Creek Nation installs COVID-neutralizing air purification system in casinos

An air purification system that neutralizes nearly all traces of COVID-19 in the air and on surfaces is being installed at Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos, the tribe announced.
The installation of AtmosAir’s bi-polar ionization technology has been or is being installed across all nine casino properties, including the River Spirit casino in Tulsa.
"The state-of-the art technology is proven to neutralize coronavirus in the air and on surfaces by 99.92 percent," the tribe said in a release.
The installation of approximately 560 units began Dec. 7.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation joins other national and international hospitality brands, such as the Norwegian Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages, in deploying the technology.
“Our first priority is, and will remain, the health and well-being of 2,200 employees and the thousands of guests that visit our properties,” said Principal Chief David Hill.
“The Gaming Operations Authority Board, the Nation’s Health Department and the Nation’s Office of Public Gaming are continuously evaluating best practices on how to best protect our visitors and team during this global pandemic.”
The tribe's launch of the ionization technology is the next step in its comprehensive plan to create a safe environment for gaming, entertainment, hospitality and dining experiences, it said.
The technology installation is complete at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa and is ongoing at Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casino locations in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee, and Muskogee.
“The purification technology by AtmosAir is proven by an FDA-associated lab to neutralize coronavirus in the air and on surfaces,” said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts.
“The installation of this technology offers our casino and resort properties a critical level of safety in combination with our extensive COVID protocols already in place.”
AtmosAir’s patented technology saturates spaces with positively and negatively charged ions that bind to contaminants and pathogens, neutralizing them in the air and on surfaces.
Unlike most air purification systems, AtmosAir’s technology proactively emits bi-polar ions that attack coronavirus. There are no harmful chemicals, radiations or byproducts. The technology also eliminates smoke.
“We are proud to partner with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos to deliver a proactive solution for the pandemic and the long term,” said Joe Cooper, regional sales manager for AtmosAir and president of NativeAir Solutions, LLC.
“Our goal at AtmosAir is to provide public health solutions that will help people get back to living, working and playing safely again. This rollout across the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s gaming portfolio is a major step forward.”