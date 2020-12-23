Creek Nation installs COVID-neutralizing air purification system in casinos

An air purification system that neutralizes nearly all traces of COVID-19 in the air and on surfaces is being installed at Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos, the tribe announced.

The installation of AtmosAir’s bi-polar ionization technology has been or is being installed across all nine casino properties, including the River Spirit casino in Tulsa.

"The state-of-the art technology is proven to neutralize coronavirus in the air and on surfaces by 99.92 percent," the tribe said in a release.

The installation of approximately 560 units began Dec. 7.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation joins other national and international hospitality brands, such as the Norwegian Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages, in deploying the technology.

“Our first priority is, and will remain, the health and well-being of 2,200 employees and the thousands of guests that visit our properties,” said Principal Chief David Hill.

“The Gaming Operations Authority Board, the Nation’s Health Department and the Nation’s Office of Public Gaming are continuously evaluating best practices on how to best protect our visitors and team during this global pandemic.”