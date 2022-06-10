Cox Communications plans to bring high-speed internet, other services to Collinsville

Cox Communications has announced plans to expand its fiber-based high-speed internet, TV, phone and automation services to Collinsville later this year.

Collinsville Mayor Larry Shafer joined Roger Ramseyer, Cox Tulsa market vice president, to make the announcement Thursday night at the Collinsville Chamber's Summerfest.

"We are excited to welcome Cox and the expansion of its services in the City of Collinsville in the coming months" Shafer said in a statement. "Our residents and businesses will soon be able to have another great option when shopping for high-speed digital services. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Cox Communications to ensure all parts of our growing community — individuals, education, businesses, nonprofits and city government — have access to the most current technology in order to carry out their respective missions."

Creating digital equity in under-served and rural communities is a key initiative in Cox’s multibillion-dollar annual network investment. In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $19 billion in network and product upgrades to deliver powerful high-speed residential internet, TV, phone and home security and automation services, as well business broadband offerings such as its cloud and edge computing services.

"We are thrilled to be bringing new internet access and capability, including symmetrical gigabit broadband, to families, students and businesses in Collinsville," Ramseyer said in a statement. "Working with community leaders, we will take a giant step in bridging the digital divide in the community with a state-of-the art network and essential services."

Cox has begun initial construction and is projecting to bring customers online in the fall.

