Cox Communications offering free long-distance service to Ukraine, other area countries

A Cox Communications customer facility is pictured in Tulsa.

 Tulsa World file

Cox Communications announced Wednesday that the company will provide Cox Voice customers free long-distance calling to Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and Moldova through at least Monday.

Cox will provide free unlimited direct-dial long distance calls for current and new Cox Voice residential customers. This includes calls to both landline and wireless telephone numbers.

No action is required on the part of customers to take advantage of this service as long as they have Cox Voice services.

