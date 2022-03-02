Cox Communications offering free long-distance service to Ukraine, other area countries

Cox Communications announced Wednesday that the company will provide Cox Voice customers free long-distance calling to Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and Moldova through at least Monday.

Cox will provide free unlimited direct-dial long distance calls for current and new Cox Voice residential customers. This includes calls to both landline and wireless telephone numbers.

No action is required on the part of customers to take advantage of this service as long as they have Cox Voice services.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.