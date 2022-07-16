Cox Communications adds Tulsa to $130M solar energy commitment

Cox Communications in Tulsa recently became a shining example of sun-generated energy.
A solar array added to the company’s facility at 11811 E. 51st St. became operational last week. The 400 kilowatts of power will produce roughly 20% of the annual electricity needs for that 110,000-square-foot building, said David Rossi, senior manager for the Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises’ engineering and sustainability team.
“Through clean renewable power coming from the sun, it allows us reduce our carbon impact for this one facility by over 580 tons of carbon per year,” Rossi said by phone.
Cox, which employs about 500 people in Tulsa, has sunk more than $130 million nationally in conservation and sustainability efforts since the start of Cox Conserves, the company’s national sustainability program, in 2007, he said. The company has done 53 solar projects nationwide in the past 15 years, said Gene Coleman, who manages operation and maintenance for the company’s renewable assets.
The Tulsa installation encompasses 900, roughly 20-square-foot panels, Rossi said. The system also has five inverters, devices that convert direct current electricity, which a solar panel generates, to alternating current, which the electric grid uses.
“If there happens to be a time, say on a weekend or a holiday when our facility is mostly vacant, there could be some times when we push power back to the grid and share that renewable energy with the community,” Rossi said. “But more than likely, it’s all behind the meter, which is true distributed generation, with the intent that this power comes to our facility directly.”
Oklahoma ranks 45th nationally in solar energy, with 0.18% of the state’s energy coming from the sun, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said earlier this year that solar power is on track to account for nearly half of the country’s new electric generation.
In 2022, it expects 46.1 gigawatts of new utility-scale electric generating capacity to be added to the U.S. power grid. Almost half of the planned 2022 capacity additions are solar, followed by natural gas at 21% and wind at 17%.
Since the mid-2000s, the the federal government has incentivized homeowners and businesses to switch to solar through an investment tax credit, also known as the federal solar tax credit. Currently, it allows consumers to claim 26% of the total cost of their solar system installation on their federal taxes.
“Really, just three years ago was when the door kind of opened up,” Rossi said. “The price of solar has come down enough where we can start to work in areas where just a few years ago wouldn’t have penciled out for a project.”
Those areas of concentration have moved from the coasts to the middle of the country.
“California is a no-brainer for us financially,” he said. “Their cost of power is extremely high, and I can really make a pencil project there. But their grid is so green, I don’t get a whole lot of carbon reduction from the same size project in California as I do in Oklahoma.
“While not as cost-effective in Oklahoma, the carbon reduction we get from this project is quite extensive compared to the same-size project we can get elsewhere in the country.”
Products you may not know are made in the Tulsa area
A Specialty Box
A Specialty Box manufactures and distributes high-end gift packaging for confections, cosmetics, jewelry, medical and food industries. Cynthia Calvert-Copeland founded the company, 12437 E. 60th St., in 2000.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Access Optics
Access Optics in Broken Arrow designs, manufactures and assembles lenses for tiny cameras and medical equipment, such as endoscopic devices.
Tulsa World file
Acme Brick
Acme Brick has a manufacturing plant, 4103 Dawson Road, and a sales office, 5130 S. 110th East Ave., in Tulsa. Acme Brick was founded in 1891 and is owned by Berkshire Hathaway. In 2007
it made the world's largest brick (according to Guinness World Records) with materials from every foundry owned by the company.
Tulsa World
Allied Motion
Allied Motion, 10002 E. 43rd St., designs and manufactures
motion control products for a broad range of industries including health care, aerospace and defense.
Tulsa World file
Ameristar Fence
Ameristar Fence Products, 1555 N. Mingo Road, makes steel and aluminum fencing and gates for residential, commercial and government use.
Tulsa World
Anchor Paint
A family-owned business,
Anchor Paint was established in Tulsa in 1962. It makes durable protective coatings for industrial, commercial and residential use.
Tulsa World
APSCO
APSCO (or Air Power Systems Co.), 8178 E. 44th St., designs and manufactures pneumatic cylinders, controls and valves to make trucks into garbage trucks, snow plows or heavy-lifting equipment.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Ardagh Glass
Ardagh Glass in Sapulpa makes millions of glass bottles every day. The plant,
which dates back to 1912, was known as Liberty Glass for most of its history but has changed hands several times in recent years.
Tulsa World file
Arrowhead Precast
Arrowhead Precast in Broken Arrow manufactured 200 concrete arched panels that support the land bridges over Riverside Drive at A Gathering Place for Tulsa. Arrowhead also manufactures sound and barrier wall systems along highways, as well as retaining walls, risers, hollow-core floors and double-T beams.
Tulsa World
BakerHughes
BakerHughes has a number of facilities in the Tulsa area and built a
new Research and Technology Center for submersible pumps at its Centrilift plant in Claremore.
Matt Barnard
Bama Pie
The Bama Cos., headquartered at 2745 E. 11th St., has been making pies since 1937. The business has expanded over the years to include handheld pies, biscuits and pizza crusts for some of the biggest restaurant chains.
John Clanton
Bennett Steel
In addition to making products such as structural steel, girders and joists,
Bennett Steel Fabrication in Sapulpa has been a strong force in the revitalization of downtown Tulsa. Its projects have included work on ONEOK Field, Guthrie Green and the Mathews Warehouse, which houses the Woody Guthrie Center.
Tulsa World file
Big Elk
From skids and tubing to measure flow and pressure control to pigging equipment to clean and prolong the life of pipes, Tulsa's
Big Elk Energy Systems specializes in manufacturing for the energy industry.
STEPHEN PINGRY
B&H Engraving
Brown & Hartman Engraving was founded in 1949 and
initially supplied printing plates for the printing industry, including the Tulsa World. It expanded into awards and engraved recognition items, chemical etchings and silk screening, as well as sand blasting and signage.
STEPHEN PINGRY
CF Industries
CF Industries' manufacturing facility in Verdigris produces enough liquid fertilizer to treat 8 million acres of corn or 16 million acres of wheat each year. The facility has been through several owners throughout the years. The plant was opened in 1975 as Agrico Chemical Co., which was part of Williams Company.
Tulsa World
Crosby Group
The Crosby Group, 2801 Dawson Road, makes hooks, shackles, crane blocks and other lifting accessories for the oil and gas, construction, mining and industrial sectors. In 2005 the company even
made a device designed by the New York City Fire Department that allows firemen to quickly rappel out of a burning building.
Tulsa World file
Claude Neon Federal Signs
Claude Neon Federal Signs is known for its neon, but
that's only about 10% of its business. Neon has been surpassed by cheaper and brighter LEDs (light emitting diodes), which use less electricity and are easier to repair.
Mike Simons
Daddy Hinkle's
Daddy Hinkle's Marinade is based on a recipe cowboy-oilman J. Frank Hinkle created in 1942. In the 1990s, his grandsons decided to
package the marinade and sell it. Daddy Hinkle's, which features several flavors, as well as dry rubs, is available at most local grocery stores.
Tulsa World file
Ebsco
Ebsco Spring Co., 4949 S. 83rd East Ave., makes about 10,000 types of cold-wound springs. They fall into the categories of compression, extension, torsion, wire forms, clock springs and rings. They range in size from a few centimeters to as long as 100 feet.
Tulsa World file
Emerson Process Management Regulator Technologies Tulsa
Enardo was founded in 1933 in Tulsa and
acquired by Emerson Process Management Regulator Technologies in 2013. The company, 9932 E. 58th St., manufactures relief valves and vents, hatches and flame arrestors to help a variety of industries meet environmental and safety standards.
Tulsa World file
Enovation Controls
Tulsa-based
Enovation Controls makes engine control systems for natural gas-powered vehicles, power generation and other machinery. The company, founded by Frank W. “Pat” Murphy in 1939, was originally called FW Murphy Co. and was renamed in 2009 after merging with EControls. In 2015, the company unveiled a completely refurbished trailer that was part of the company’s original sales team.
MIKE SIMONS
Fintube
The growth of FinTube Technologies Inc. in west Tulsa has been fueled by customers' need for efficiencies and saving money. An economizer connects to boilers and uses waste heat to preheat water for more efficient steam production. It can be placed in any facility that uses steam boilers — from manufacturing plants and utilities to petrochemical processors, hospitals and universities.
Tulsa World file
Flight Safety International
Flight Safety International makes full-flight simulators for commercial, corporate and military training.
Tulsa World file
Galley
The Galley, created by kitchen designer Roger Shollmier, is a high-end single-tub sink with racks on two tiers. Those racks can be used for cutting boards, bowls and shelves and can be slid back and forth over one another. After winning the StartUp Cup in 2012,
The Galley was purchased by a private equity firm in 2014.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Garden Deva Sculpture
Garden Deva, 317 S. Trenton Ave., was founded more than 20 years ago by artist Lisa Regan and specializes in whimsical metal sculptures that can be seen throughout the Tulsa area at homes, businesses and public facilities.
Tulsa World file
Gardner Denver
Gardner Denver makes pumps used in horizontal drilling in its Tulsa facility near 46th Street and Memorial Drive.
MATT BARNARD
GasTech
GasTech carries out process engineering, design and fabrication for the natural gas, oil production, refining, petrochemical and industrial gas markets.
Tulsa World file
Glacier
Glacier Confection has been making high-end chocolates in Tulsa since 2010 and has expanded from
classic flavors such as peanut butter and caramel to exotic profiles including green tea chai and watermelon feta. The company has a location in the Tulsa Arts District, as well as a storefront in Utica Square.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Gleeful Peacock
At Gleeful Peacock in Broken Arrow, Nikki Halgren designs and makes whimsical jewelry and accessories with a nostalgic vibe.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Gunnebo Johnson
Gunnebo Johnson Corp., 1240 N. Harvard Ave., started out in the 1930s as an oil industry equipment maker, but now primarily manufactures equipment for cranes in the construction and energy industries.
Tulsa World file
Hasty-Bake
Grant Hastings produced
the first Hasty-Bake Charcoal Oven in 1948, and since then, the company has continued to grow in reputation. The charcoal ovens have an adjustable firebox that allows users to grill, bake or smoke their food and are manufactured on-site at 1313 S. Lewis Ave.
Tulsa World file
Hawley Furniture
Mark Hawley has been designing contemporary furniture in the Pearl District for decades. Hawley, a master woodworker with a degree in product design, builds his own prototypes and custom pieces alongside his production team.
Hawley Design Furnishings at 702 S. Utica Ave. sells its own creations in addition to furniture and accessories from more than 50 manufacturers.
John Clanton
Hill Manufacturing
Cheryl Hill, owner and CEO of
Hill Manufacturing, was looking to diversify from the energy and aircraft industries, and the company began to make the Marshall Tree Saw in 2001.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Honeywell
Honeywell International has multiple facilities in Tulsa.
Honeywell Lori, a division of Honeywell Aerospace, repairs heat transfer components and overhauls aircraft electric generators, at its plant at 6930 N. Lakewood Ave. At the Port of Catoosa, it acquired the Thomas Russell Co. in 2012 to make natural gas processing equipment.
Tulsa World file
HollyFrontier
The HollyFrontier refinery in Tulsa, 1700 S. Union Ave., has a crude oil capacity of 125,000 barrels per day and primarily processes sweet crude oils. The refinery also has the capability to process sour crude oils when necessary.
Holly-Frontier has integrated the former Sinclair and Sunoco refineries on the west side of the Arkansas River and operates them as one unit. The refinery also produces jet fuel, asphalt and lubricant.
Tom Gilbert
Hydrohoist
HydroHoist International in Claremore has been in the business of lifting boats since 1964. New systems have focused on faster and easier to operate controls that can accommodate boats from 1,500 pounds to 120,000 pounds.
Tulsa World file
IC Bus Plant
The IC Bus Plant, 2322 N. Mingo Road, makes buses in the half-mile-long plant that used to make World War II bombers next to Tulsa International Airport.
MIKE SIMONS
IcyBreeze
IcyBreeze, the portable cooler and air conditioning unit, caught the imagination of judges at the TCC Startup Cup with a third place win in 2013. The company, which has also been featured on the ABC show "Shark Tank," is manufactured in Bixby.
IAN MAULE
Janeway Machine
Janeway Machine in Sapulpa is a CNC machine and manufacturing company that makes wing and seat components for the aerospace industry.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Java Dave's
Java Dave's began as a coffee service that created and sold gourmet coffee and evolved into a coffee house concept. In addition to its Executive Coffee Service, which now covers four states, Java Dave's licensed locations include fast food restaurants, airports and casinos. In 2016, the company expanded its product line to include
recyclable, iFill cups in several flavors.
Tulsa World file
John Zink Hamworthy Combustion
John Zink Hamworthy Combustion Co., 11920 E. Apache St.,
makes burners, flares and thermal oxidizers. The manufacturing company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Koch Industries, also has one of the largest flare-testing facilities in the world.
Tulsa World file
Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark, which sits on the Arkansas River between Jenks and Bixby, makes toilet paper and paper towels under a variety of brand names at its 1.8 million-square-foot plant.
MIKE SIMONS
Limco Airepair
Limco Airepair, 5304 S. Lawton Ave., makes heat exchangers, oil coolers, condensers, fuel heaters and precoolers, as well as parts for the aerospace industry. Limco's work for military and commercial customers is
equal parts manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul, company officials have said.
Tulsa World file
Linde
Linde Engineering North America designs and makes gas-processing units for the petrochemical and liquefied gas industries. The manufacturer
opened an expansion at the Port of Catoosa. The German-based company is also the title sponsor of Tulsa's Oktoberfest celebration.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Lowrance Electronics
Since 1957, Lowrance Electronics has helped anglers find fish with its sonar equipment. The company's products have expanded to include GPS equipment and other marine electronics. The
Tulsa-based company merged with Simrad Yachting of Norway in 2006.
Kelly Bostian
Mattsco
Mattsco Supply Co. celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2015. In addition to distributing industrial and oil field pipe, valve and fittings, the company also offers services such as threading and cutting. The family-owned company moved from west Tulsa to 1111 N. 161st East Ave. in 2012.
Matt Barnard
McElroy Manufacturing
McElroy Manufacturing, which has three locations around Tulsa, makes equipment used to join pipes — primarily polyethylene pipe in drinking water delivery, sewer systems and low-press natural-gas applications.
Tulsa World file
McIntosh Corp.
With around 200 employees, McIntosh Corp., 8141 E. 48th St.,
was formed in 2015 as the parent company for McIntosh Mechanical LLC and McIntosh Service LLC. McIntosh Mechanical designs, manufactures and installs HVAC systems, plumbing systems and medical gas systems in hospitals. McIntosh Service offers preventative maintenance and emergency service for existing HVAC, plumbing or industrial piping systems, as well as test and balance programs.
Matt Barnard
Mesa Products
Mesa Products, 4445 S. 74th East Ave., makes cathodic protection systems to prevent corrosion in pipelines, distribution systems, tanks and refineries. The company has been recognized for streamlining manufacturing business, as well as outstanding customer service and employee satisfaction with two Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards.
Tulsa World file
National Steak & Poultry
National Steak and Poultry Inc., which supplies chicken and beef products to national restaurant chains and frozen food companies, is one of Owasso's largest employers
Tulsa World file
Nonni's Food
A Tulsa-based company is the only national brand of the Italian cookies available from coast to coast.
Nonni's Food Co., 3920 E. Pine St., began in 1998 and still uses a family recipe with real eggs, butter and bittersweet chocolate.
Courtesy
NPI
NPI, 325 S. Quincy Ave., was founded as Nameplates Inc. in 1973 by Marjorie Conley. The printing and product identification company is on its third generation of family leadership.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Omni Packaging Corp.
Omni Packaging Corp., 12322 E. 55th Place, designs and supplies equipment and material for product protection and presentation. Omni also designs packing machinery.
Tulsa World file
Oseco
Broken Arrow-based
Oseco makes pressure-relief devices, such as rupture discs, which release the excess pressure in pipes and vessels that can lead to explosions. They are used in a variety of industries, including large chemical plants and refineries.
Tulsa World file
Paragon Films
Founded in 1988,
Paragon Films Inc. in Broken Arrow makes stretch film used for tightly wrapping pallets of products that are delivered to retailers. The wrap keeps dust off the products and prevents them from slipping.
Tulsa World file
Pelco
Pelco Structural manufactures light and utility poles.
Tulsa World file
PepsiCo
PepsiCo, the world's second-largest drink maker, manufactures, sells and distributes soft drinks at 510 W. Skelly Drive. The Pepsi plant has been on the west side of the Arkansas River since 1957. PepsiCo bought the Pepsi Bottling Group, which operated the facility, in 2009 to allow it to respond quickly to changing consumer tastes.
Tulsa World file
POH
More than 50 years ago, POH began on Dr. Robert Jones' dining room table in Tulsa. Based on the teachings of Dr. Charles Bass, Jones created a line of toothbrushes with rounded, polished bristle tips, as well as floss, for maximum personal oral hygiene and began manufacturing them in Tulsa.
Tulsa World file
Ramsey Winch Co.
Ramsey Winch, 4707 N. Mingo Road, designs and makes winches for the manufacturing and petroleum industries, towing and recovery, as well as off-road and ATV vehicles.
Parent company Ramsey Industries' history stretches back to 1944, when it made parts for Douglas Aircraft.
stephen pingry
Road Science
Road Science develops asphalt additives and emulsifiers, as well as binders, to strengthen and smooth pavement. The asphalt technology company survived the bankruptcy of former parent SemGroup in 2008 and
was purchased by ArrMaz Custom Chemicals in 2011.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Roark Acres Honey Farm
Roark Acres Honey Farm has used its bee hives to
develop a variety of products
ranging from creamed honey and candles to lip balms and lotion bars. It sells the products online, at the Roark Acres Honey House in Jenks and other gift shops.
Tulsa World file
Ruhrpumpen
Ruhrpumpen, 4501 S. 86th East Ave., makes several lines of pumps for various industries, including oil refining, water and wastewater, and power generation.
Stephen Pingry
Rustic Cuff
Rustic Cuff is a Tulsa-based jewelry company that developed a cult following. Owner Jill Donovan's originally started by making the bracelets at her home.
Tulsa World file
Sawyer Manufacturing
Sawyer Manufacturing Co. has been in the business of manufacturing and designing welding and pipeline equipment since 1948. The company was recognized in 2015 by the U.S. Small Business Administration as Exporter of the Year.
MIKE SIMONS
Selco
Selco traces its roots to 1935, when CEO Mark Abels’ maternal grandfather, Jack Seligson, opened a jewelry store. A watch division was spun off in 1980, and by 2011, Selco was the only watch dial manufacturer left in the U.S., boasting a workforce of about 30 at 8909 E. 21st St.
MIKE SIMONS
Siegi's Sausage Factory
Siegi Sumaruk, a native Austrian, opened his first shop at 81st Street and Harvard Avenue in 1980. Now at 8104 S. Sheridan Road,
the sausage factory also includes a deli with up to 20 sausages made in-house and a restaurant that serves German specialties.
Tulsa World file
Slim Haney
Slim Haney Machining, 5615 N. Mingo Road, is an automatic bar machining business that was started in 1962. It manufactures components for air conditioning units, as well as pieces for electrical, defense and automotive uses.
Matt Barnard
Southern Saferooms
Southern Safe Rooms makes above-ground reinforced steel storm shelters at its facility just outside of downtown Tulsa. The business is an outgrowth of Southern Sheet Metal Works, a company founded in 1904 and in its fourth generation of family leadership.
JOHN CLANTON
Spexton
Spexton, 1609 E. 15th St., specializes in handcrafted wedding bands and engagement rings made out of materials such as titanium and black zirconium. They have also branched out into
other fashion jewelry made in local machine shops.
Tulsa World file
Stone Age Manufacturing
Stone Age Manufacturing, which is based in Collinsville,
makes pre-fabricated outdoor fireplace systems, including fire pits, brick ovens and cook island cabinets. Its masonry kits are manufactured from reinforced concrete, are customizable and are designed to work together.
Tulsa World file
Sulzer Chemtech
Sulzer Chemtech makes mixers and blenders used in the chemical production and refining industries
at its facility in Sapulpa, which serves as its Western Hemisphere headquarters. The company is a unit of Winterthur, Switzerland-based Sulzer Corp.
Tulsa World file
Tactical Electronics
Tactical Electronics of Broken Arrow makes camera systems and bomb disposal equipment for law enforcement and military use, and has developed a drone that can be used commercially.
MATT BARNARD
Taylor Industries
Taylor Industries specializes in oilfield equipment design and manufacturing. The company began with a single rig in 1965, and has since manufactured more than 800 drilling, workover and well-servicing units.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
T.D. Williamson
T.D. Williamson Inc. designs and manufactures pipeline equipment at two facilities in Tulsa. The 95-year-old, privately held company specializes in pipeline plugging, cleaning, inspection, hot-tapping and pigging for onshore and offshore facilities.
Tulsa World file
Thermal Windows Inc.
Thermal Windows Inc., 12805 E. 31st St., custom manufactures energy-efficient windows and sliding glass doors.
Tom Gilbert
Topeca Coffee
Topeca Coffee starts with coffee beans grown on its plantations in El Salvador, which are then shipped to Tulsa to be roasted and packaged and served in its coffee shops. This "seed-to-cup" process allows the company to control the quality of its coffee.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Tulsa World newspapers are printed in downtown Tulsa.
Matt Barnard
Two Guys Bow Ties
Two Guys Bow Ties, 623 S. Peoria Ave., placed second in the TCC Startup Cup and has been featured on "Shark Tank." The local company makes wooden bow ties and hat brims.
Matt Barnard
Unarco Industries
At its plant in Wagoner, Unarco Industries is one of the largest shopping cart manufacturers in the world.
Tulsa World file
U.S. Pioneer
U.S. Pioneer makes
lights and electrical distribution boxes for the Navy. The manufacturing firm has about 20 employees at its 25,000-square-foot plant at 4450 S. 70th East Ave. The company had its start in 1925 in New York manufacturing after-market auto accessories, such as fog lights, but got into Navy contracts in 1936 and moved to Tulsa in 1968.
Tulsa World file
Victory Energy
Collinsville-based Victory Energy began in 1999 and makes boilers for energy and industrial facilities, as well as schools and hospitals. The company also has a 75,000-steam-pounds-per-hour portable boiler mounted to a semi for emergency needs.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Vintage Pearl
Founder and President Erin Edwards began The Vintage Pearl in 2007 to allow her to stay home with her four children. She and her staff specialize in making customizable jewelry, which led to a retail location at 81st Street and Lewis Avenue in 2010. The company is also known for supporting charities, including
Folds of Honor and the Little Light House, and raised money for tornado relief efforts in 2013 with its "Love for Oklahoma" necklace.
Matt Barnard
Walden's Machine Inc.
Walden's Machine Inc. uses automated machines that cut and shave blocks of metal into intricate aircraft parts with very close tolerances. It is also one of the largest wing and control surface machined rib producer in the world. The 40-year-old machine shop
was acquired in 2006 by Primus International, which then became part of Precision Castparts Corp.'s Aerostructures division.
Tulsa World file
Webco
Webco Industries in Sand Springs supplies metal tubes for a variety of businesses, including energy and chemical companies and power-generation operations. The company opened a
state-of-the-art facility on the site of the former Hissom Memorial Center in 2012.
Tulsa World file
Zeeco
Zeeco, with a plant in Broken Arrow, designs, engineers and manufactures next-generation combustion equipment and advanced environmental systems. The company marked its
40th anniversary earlier this year.
Matt Barnard
