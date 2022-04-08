Coweta executive named Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year

A construction management company executive from Coweta has been named Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year.

Honoree J. Adam Ogletree is President/CEO of Warfeather, LLC, which provides general contracting and construction management services for local, state and federal agencies. The award was announced by the Oklahoma District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

"These entrepreneurs take the risk of opening a small business, help invest in their communities across Oklahoma, and create important jobs for Oklahomans," Fernanda Pedraza-Schmitt, Oklahoma Small Business Association deputy district director, said in a statement. "They represent the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Oklahoma’s success."

Three Tulsa companies/executives received 2022 Oklahoma Award Winners. They were Elli Johannsson, principal of 360 Engineering Group, PLLC (Oklahoma Entrepreneurial Success Award); Dave Hembree, president of Sawyer Manufacturing Co. (Oklahoma Manufacturer of the Year); and Lindsay Jordan, CEO of Write On Fundraising (Oklahoma Small Business Champion of the Year).

The Oklahoma Family-Owned Business of the Year was Arkansas Oklahoma Railroad of Wilburton. Its honorees were Heather Watson, general manager, and Chad Donoley, vice president of marketing and sales.

"Entrepreneurs are innovators and creators at their core, delivering the products and services we depend on and making our neighborhoods, towns, and cities more vibrant places to live and work," Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration said in a statement.

National Small Business Week will be observed May 1-7. It will celebrate small businesses, provide critical resources and recognize SBA partners for their support in providing startups and small business owners with counseling and advice, skills development, disaster preparedness and recovery, as well as access to capital, government contracting and market opportunities to start, grow and build businesses.

