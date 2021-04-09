COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at state Walmart and Sam's Club locations

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are vaccinating eligible people throughout Oklahoma, and appointments are available. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club website scheduler while the allocation lasts.
Vaccinations will be available to people age 16 and older. Currently, appointments are available in 84 Walmart and Neighborhood Market stores and 10 Sam’s Clubs in the state.
