COVID-19 Sentiment Survey for downtown Tulsa launches to gauge consumer confidence

The Downtown Coordinating Council (DCC), in partnership with the International Downtown Association (IDA), has launched a survey to better understand consumer confidence trends as visitors, employees and residents contemplate returning to normal activities in downtown Tulsa.

The confidential COVID-19 Sentiment Survey seeks opinions and priorities as spring and summer activities become more prevalent and the national vaccination rollout continues.

The information gathered through this survey will inform programs and services that assist in the reopening and recovery of Downtown Tulsa through the Back to Downtown campaign.

Tulsa’s data also will be compared to results and trends from other downtowns around the country.

"We continuously emphasize the importance of and opportunities to support our small business community in Downtown Tulsa by safely dining, shopping, and exploring," Brian Kurtz, DCC executive director, said in a statement. "With many large and small employers contemplating a return to office and the outdoor event and recreation season picking up, results from this survey will help us better plan for everyone coming back to downtown."