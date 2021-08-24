Covid-19 National Dislocated Workers Grant extended through Jan. 31

SkillUp, part of the Covid-19 National Dislocated Workers Grant, has been extended through Jan. 31 to help displaced workers develop job skills and find employment.

The program was originally set to expire on July 31, but a six-month extension was negotiated.

“We are thrilled that this program will be extended and allow us to reach even more Oklahomans looking to expand their skill sets,” Don Morris, executive director of the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development, said in a statement. "By participating in free online learning, individuals can get the training necessary to restart their career."

Oklahomans can sign up through the link OklahomaWorks.gov, and register for a variety of e-learning programs that can help launch a new career path. The program also helps with course selection and offers job placement services after the learning path is complete.

Most programs take three to six months. Through Jan. 31, SkillUp training and services are free.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.