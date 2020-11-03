 Skip to main content
COVID-19 concerns prompt annual Lights On Thanksgiving event at Utica Square to go virtual
COVID-19 concerns prompt annual Lights On Thanksgiving event at Utica Square to go virtual

  Updated
Utica Square's Lights On event, a Thanksgiving tradition for 53 years, is changing its format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will host a virtual event in place of the in-person gathering that typically draws thousands of people.

"Instead of the live countdown, we’ll be illuminating our 1,000,000 lights on the 175 trees on property through a virtual Lights On ceremony," Utica Square Property Manager Cassandra Montray said in a statement. "This allows us to comply with local safety protocols, while still providing a kickoff to the holiday season."

Lights On may be viewed Utica Square’s social media channels — on Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) — starting at 6:30 p.m. November 26. The pre-produced event will include Christmas carols performed by the Grady Nichols Band, a visit from Santa and a countdown to the kickoff to the holiday season.

This gateway to the holidays also marks another Tulsa tradition: family photos with Santa. This year, photos will be taken at Santa’s Sleigh to accommodate for a socially distant — and outdoor — visit with Santa while still observing recommended safety precautions.

Santa’s Sleigh will be located in The Garden and open November 27 through December 24. Times of operation may be found on the shopping center's Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) accounts.

