COVID-19 concerns prompt annual Lights On Thanksgiving event at Utica Square to go virtual

Utica Square's Lights On event, a Thanksgiving tradition for 53 years, is changing its format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will host a virtual event in place of the in-person gathering that typically draws thousands of people.

"Instead of the live countdown, we’ll be illuminating our 1,000,000 lights on the 175 trees on property through a virtual Lights On ceremony," Utica Square Property Manager Cassandra Montray said in a statement. "This allows us to comply with local safety protocols, while still providing a kickoff to the holiday season."

Lights On may be viewed Utica Square’s social media channels — on Facebook and Instagram (@UticaSquare) — starting at 6:30 p.m. November 26. The pre-produced event will include Christmas carols performed by the Grady Nichols Band, a visit from Santa and a countdown to the kickoff to the holiday season.

This gateway to the holidays also marks another Tulsa tradition: family photos with Santa. This year, photos will be taken at Santa’s Sleigh to accommodate for a socially distant — and outdoor — visit with Santa while still observing recommended safety precautions.