Countdown to Christmas: Shoppers hitting stores earlier this holiday season

Five weeks remain until Christmas. For local merchants, that span equates to the biggest game of the year.

“People call it the Super Bowl of retail,” said Charla Murrah, owner of The Lolly Garden, a children’s clothing boutique in Utica Square. “We typically plan ahead, so you’re constantly gearing up. I feel like it’s getting earlier and earlier that we are starting to put our holiday goodies out.”

Earlier is right.

Nowadays, deep discounts for gift-buyers start appearing in stores and online as soon as October, all but eliminating the relevance of Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving) and its cousins: Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Dozens of national brands and specialty chains have announced they will be closed for Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, JCPenney and Macy’s.

For the third consecutive year, Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner, is closing all its retail properties on Thanksgiving, including Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. Woodland Hills will offer special hours Friday (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), and stores at other large Tulsa shopping centers, including Tulsa Hills and Utica Square will be open those days, as well.

“I don’t know the exact portion, but we do a huge part of our yearly business between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Jana Doyle, owner of Kiddlestix Toy Store, 3815 S. Harvard Ave.

In its holiday 2022 forecast, which excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, the National Retail Federation said it expects that November and December retail sales will grow between 6% and 8%. This is compared to a 13.5% increase last year.

E-commerce sales are predicted to grow between 10% and 12% this holiday season.

A recent consumer pulse survey from the global consulting firm McKinsey showed that U.S. retailers have reason to be optimistic in 2022. A total of 55% of U.S. respondents said they were excited about holiday shopping, with the majority saying they have savings to spend.

“After COVID, we weren’t really sure what the new world would look like,” Murrah said. “But I have to give credit where credit is due. I think it’s the community in Tulsa that has kind of embraced us and helped support us.

“We’re also seeing quite a bit of traffic from like northwest Arkansas, even people coming in from Oklahoma City. Everyone is really rallying around small businesses right now.”

The Lolly Store sits in venerable Utica Square, which turned 70 this year. Murrah and her husband, Lance, purchased the store from the original owners about six years ago.

“We pride ourselves on our customer service and repeat business,” she said. “But I feel like last year and this year we’re seeing that more and more people are finding us. It might be their first time in the shop, which is exciting.”

After being roughed up by the pandemic, retailers nationwide subsequently have had to deal with supply-chain concerns, rising interest rates and inflation. But Doyle said inventory issues have subsided, at least from her vantage point.

“We haven’t seen any problems with shipping,” she said. “We have a completely stocked store and we are ready.

“It’s been great. Last year was our best year yet. People came out in full force.”

Plenty of browsers and buyers are expected to make their way into Hahn Appliance in Tulsa.

“November-December is what we call cooking season,” said Sean McClanahan, general manager of Hahn Appliance. “People are replacing their ranges, cook tops, wall ovens, getting ready for the holidays. We do pretty well in that category.

“Traffic is down. There aren’t as many people out shopping. But people who are are spending a decent amount of money.”