Corporation Commission OK's $675 million in fuel recovery costs for PSO from 2021 cold snap

A plan that enables Public Service Company of Oklahoma to recover $675 million in fuel costs from the extended cold snap of February 2021 was approved Thursday by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
The securitization measure requires the company to apply any other proceeds it receives for the storm directly to consumers’ bills to lower customers’ fuel charge, and mandates that PSO take steps to improve fuel supply plans to protect customers in the future.
"State law allows regulated utilities to recover their fuel costs, at no profit, through a separate monthly charge on the bill," Commission Chair Dana Murphy said in a statement. "But simply passing through the $675 million of the Commission-audited PSO fuel costs from the February 2021 winter storm as is normally done would have resulted in an estimated charge of $476 in one month for the average residential PSO customer."
Securitization spreads the cost over 20 years, resulting in a monthly charge of $4.06.
Costs for PSO shot up last February as temperatures in Oklahoma and much of the country dipped to the single digits and below zero during a roughly 10-day period. The extreme weather resulted in a shortage of natural gas supply, the failure of certain infrastructure and enhanced demand for natural gas and electric power.
As a result, PSO and other regulated utilities operating in the state purchased energy on the spot market at exorbitant prices.
"It is vitally important that every step possible be taken to reduce the chances of a repeat of the natural gas market turmoil last February," Murphy said. "It is a market that is outside the authority of the OCC. Federal authorities and the Oklahoma Attorney General are investigating that market, and the OCC will continue to work with regulated utilities on steps that could be taken to improve their fuel supply planning.”
Todd Hiett also serves on the three-person commission.
"This debt was incurred during the winter storm for natural gas purchases to maintain electric generation and protect life and property," he said in a statement. "Now the cost must be paid."
Commissioner Bob Anthony wrote a scathing, three-page dissent.
"'Traditional utility financing' might legitimately be used to finance a new electric generating plant, but it is unjustifiable to pay for unconstitutional, non-consensual debt retroactively forced on residential ratepayers," he wrote in part. "These bonds are like the salesman who sold you a car calling you up years later and saying you actually owe 40% more — BUT, he says, he’s 'saving' you money because he’s not charging you the price of a new luxury car.
"Having been repeatedly warned of these potential consequences, for Corporation Commissioners to persist in writing blank checks on the accounts of Oklahoma ratepayers is nothing short of malfeasance."
The measure also drew opposition from the AARP.
"Like a bad version of Groundhog Day, here we are again with yet another unacceptable ruling by the majority of the Corporation Commissioners that shifts more winter storm costs to residential customers and older Oklahomans, especially those on fixed incomes," AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl said in a statement.
"PSO just received a $5 a month rate increase and now is piling on another $4 monthly charge for the next 20 years without once being asked to tighten their belt and pitch in to help their customers. It’s just plain wrong."