Corporation commission approves order reducing extra OG&E charges for winter blast
Power lines Tulsa (copy)

Power lines are pictured on Feb. 18 in the Tulsa area. OG&E reached an agreement with the state corporation commission on rate costs associated with the winter blast.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Thursday approved an order to reduce the monthly charge to Oklahoma Gas and Electric’s customers they would otherwise be required to pay for fuel costs resulting from the February winter storm.

Thursday’s decision also requires the company to apply any other proceeds it receives for the storm directly to consumers’ bills to lower customers’ fuel charge, and requires OG&E to take steps to improve its fuel supply plans to protect customers in the future.

The proposal made to the commission was the result of a compromise and is the first case brought under new legislation designed to help lower payments for the extraordinary costs of the storm.

OCC chair Dana Murphy noted that without the agreement and the state’s new securitization law, the total of the February storm fuel costs OG&E could recover under the law would be devastating.

“It’s estimated that simply passing through $748.9 million in fuel costs would have resulted in the average residential consumer being charged an unmanageable amount of more than $400 dollars in one month just for the storm,” Murphy said.

“Under the agreement, that is lowered to $2.12 a month, with the reimbursement spread out over 28 years using the state’s new securitization law."

OG&E's largest customer base is the Oklahoma City metro, northwest and southcentral Oklahoma, but the company also provides service in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby and parts of Jenks.

