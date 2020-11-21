Coronavirus realties have Oklahoma airports expecting fewer Thanksgiving travelers

OKLAHOMA CITY —Roughly half as many people are expected to fly out of Oklahoma City for Thanksgiving this year compared to 2019, according to figures released by airlines and the TSA.

A Tulsa airport official anticipated a similar decrease.

Between Wednesday and Sunday next week, the Transportation Security Administration expects a little more than 15,000 people to go through security on their way out of Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport.

Last year, before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to many people’s travel plans, more than 32,000 people passed through TSA screening at Will Rogers during the same time period. It was a record-breaking year for airline travelers, the TSA said.

