Coronavirus realties have Oklahoma airports expecting fewer Thanksgiving travelers

  Updated
A traveler walks in to Tulsa International Airport on Oct. 21. Passenger traffic at the airport is down significantly this year from 2019, including Thanksgiving passenger traffic, which is expected to dip by 53% this year, according to Andrew Pierini, director of marketing at the airport.

 MATT BARNARD, TULSA WORLD

OKLAHOMA CITY —Roughly half as many people are expected to fly out of Oklahoma City for Thanksgiving this year compared to 2019, according to figures released by airlines and the TSA.

A Tulsa airport official anticipated a similar decrease.

Between Wednesday and Sunday next week, the Transportation Security Administration expects a little more than 15,000 people to go through security on their way out of Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport.

Last year, before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to many people’s travel plans, more than 32,000 people passed through TSA screening at Will Rogers during the same time period. It was a record-breaking year for airline travelers, the TSA said.

