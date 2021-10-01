'Coolest place in Tulsa': Local yarn store expands to Brookside location

Visiting colleges on a road trip with her parents, Shelley Brander was introduced to knitting at age 16.
“We were in North Carolina. and my mom’s friend owned a yarn shop,” she said. “I was so bored by that point that I would have learned to do anything. She offered to teach me to knit.”
That adolescent indifference morphed into a career.
Brander launched the local yarn store Loops in 2005 and has since become an author and global ambassador for fiber through Knit Stars, a company she-co-founded that produces documentaries and workshops with international knitting celebrities and designers.
The latest stitch in her entrepreneurial handiwork is a move to midtown. She is more than doubling the capacity of her Loops store at 6034 S. Yale Ave. by relocating to a renovated, roughly 6,200-square-foot space in Center 1, an upscale retail district in Brookside.
The third-floor shop at 3509 S. Peoria Ave. is being rebranded as the flagship site for Knit Stars, wholly owned by Brander for the past few years.
“I live down here; I eat at all these restaurants,” Brander said. “They are like my favorite places to hang out. I think it’s the coolest place in Tulsa, and I was like, `if we are going to do this and do the next level of store, I would like it to be in this space’.”
Knit Stars from across the world will be attending the two-day grand opening, which will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Brander said she started having conversations with Center 1 owner Henry Aberson a couple of years ago and signed the lease on the space in mid-2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to surge.
“It was pretty scary; It was like an abandoned gym,” Brander said of the space. “There were holes in the wall, lights flickering. Everybody around me thought I was completely insane. My husband thought I was crazy. My director of operations thought I was crazy. But I could picture it.”
Besides sporting an inventory that Brander said is “definitely on a different level from any yarn shop I’ve been in the world,” the store will have a bar that offers wine and gourmet coffee, a children’s area and “museum-like educational elements” that allow patrons to connect with the stories of artists. On-demand knitting classes also will be available.
“That was a pretty big leap of faith,” Brander said of deciding to expand in the middle of a public health crisis. “We were pretty confident that eventually a vaccine would come. We could have closed down the in-person store, and probably we would ultimately been more profitable to keep everything online.
“But I’m just a really big believer in the local yarn store experience and being able to touch and feel the fiber and, most importantly, let people be able to connect around the shared passion. So, we decided if we were going to do it to go all in.”
