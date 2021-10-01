'Coolest place in Tulsa': Local yarn store expands to Brookside location

Knit Stars from across the world will be attending the two-day grand opening, which will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Brander said she started having conversations with Center 1 owner Henry Aberson a couple of years ago and signed the lease on the space in mid-2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to surge.

“It was pretty scary; It was like an abandoned gym,” Brander said of the space. “There were holes in the wall, lights flickering. Everybody around me thought I was completely insane. My husband thought I was crazy. My director of operations thought I was crazy. But I could picture it.”

Besides sporting an inventory that Brander said is “definitely on a different level from any yarn shop I’ve been in the world,” the store will have a bar that offers wine and gourmet coffee, a children’s area and “museum-like educational elements” that allow patrons to connect with the stories of artists. On-demand knitting classes also will be available.

“That was a pretty big leap of faith,” Brander said of deciding to expand in the middle of a public health crisis. “We were pretty confident that eventually a vaccine would come. We could have closed down the in-person store, and probably we would ultimately been more profitable to keep everything online.