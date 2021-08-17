 Skip to main content
Construction company establishes office in downtown Tulsa
Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction has opened an office in downtown Tulsa.

The company, which will employ about 15 in the Tulsa area, is leasing roughly a 2,500-square-foot office at 406 S. Boulder Ave., Suite 820.

"Tulsa has long been an area JE Dunn knew we needed to support for our clients and our employees," the company said in a statement. "In fact, we did our first job in Tulsa in 1984.

"We’ve had employees that have lived here a long time, and a great part of JE Dunn’s culture is we like to position our people where they are happiest."

JE Dunn was founded in Kansas City in 1924.

