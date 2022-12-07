Conservation and energy efficiency investment by ONG to add slightly to customers' bills

Oklahoma Natural Gas will be adding about $32 million in net benefits to customers under an order OK'd this week by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, OCC Chair Dana Murphy said.

The OCC board unanimously approved ONG's Demand Portfolio of Conservation and Energy Efficiency Programs for calendar years 2023-25. The move will result in an increase of $1.42 on monthly bills for ONG residential customers for those years, documents show.

This week's news comes on the heels of the OCC approving a performance-based rate settlement agreement of $19.6 million for ONG, a division of Tulsa-based ONE Gas. That resulted in a $1.94 increase (added in July) to the average residential customer's bill.

ONG will take nine steps under its conservation and energy efficiency plan. They includes increases in the budget for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the tankless water heater component of the Water Heater Replacement Program and the high-efficiency gas furnace component of the Heating System Replacement Program.

"Oklahoma Natural Gas is pleased with the increase of funds into our low-income program and to be able to offer more rebates and incentives than in previous years for customers to use natural gas appliances more efficiently," Jason Cleary, manager of public relations and digital marketing for ONE Gas, said in a statement.

"There are several benefits for our customers being more energy efficient. Last year, we've returned more than $11 million in rebates and incentives to customers in Oklahoma. In addition to savings, energy efficiency helps us reduce emissions, too."

Every three years, the OCC requires ONG and other utilities under the regulator's umbrella to implement a Demand Portfolio of Demand Programs within their service territories.

ONG serves about 905,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Oklahoma.