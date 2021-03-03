ConocoPhillips to close Bartlesville Labs, air shuttle service, but some employees to relocate to city

BARTLESVILLE — ConocoPhillips will be closing its Bartlesville Labs at the end of this year as well as its corporate air shuttle in August, but city officials believe the loses will be offset by the oil giant’s relocation of employees from its Concho, Texas, facilities.

The number of employees who will be relocated out of Bartlesville has not been disclosed, but Bartlesville officials believe it will be somewhere from 20 to 25 employees based on what information they have been able to glean from the firm.

ConocoPhillips did not give a reason for the closure to city officials nor the actual number of employees being transferred.

ConocoPhillips’ Bartlesville Labs are located in the Phillips 66-owned Research Center. Though ConocoPhillips will be closing its facility by the fourth quarter of 2021, its lease will not terminate until the end of the second quarter of 2022.

In 2017 ConocoPhillips sold its subsurface research systems used in its lab to Premier Oilfield Laboratories.

But the firm has announced it will be transferring some 20 to 25 former Concho Resources employees from Midland, Texas, to Bartlesville throughout 2021.