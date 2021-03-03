ConocoPhillips to close Bartlesville Labs, air shuttle service, but some employees to relocate to city

BARTLESVILLE — ConocoPhillips will be closing its Bartlesville Labs at the end of this year as well as its corporate air shuttle in August, but city officials believe the loses will be offset by the oil giant’s relocation of employees from its Concho, Texas, facilities.
The number of employees who will be relocated out of Bartlesville has not been disclosed, but Bartlesville officials believe it will be somewhere from 20 to 25 employees based on what information they have been able to glean from the firm.
ConocoPhillips did not give a reason for the closure to city officials nor the actual number of employees being transferred.
ConocoPhillips’ Bartlesville Labs are located in the Phillips 66-owned Research Center. Though ConocoPhillips will be closing its facility by the fourth quarter of 2021, its lease will not terminate until the end of the second quarter of 2022.
In 2017 ConocoPhillips sold its subsurface research systems used in its lab to Premier Oilfield Laboratories.
But the firm has announced it will be transferring some 20 to 25 former Concho Resources employees from Midland, Texas, to Bartlesville throughout 2021.
“It may not be a net loss due to that,” said Kellie Williams, chief communications officer for the city of Bartlesville. ConocoPhillips acquired Midland, Texas-based Concho Resources in October 2020.
The shuttle service, used by employees to fly to Houston; Midland, Texas; Carlsbad, New Mexico; and Dickinson, North Dakota, will end March 1, with the corporate shuttle being sold and management of the Bartlesville Municipal Airport returned to the city on Sept. 1.
On Monday, the Bartlesville Development Authority presented to the city council a pilot program for relocating ConocoPhillips employees transferring to Bartlesville from Texas.
Incentives for incoming employees would include $10,000 in cash assistance for the purchase of a residence within Bartlesville’s city limits, a $20,000 cash assistance for new construction of a primary residence within city limits, a $10,000 cash assistance for new construction of a primary residence outside Bartlesville city limits, but within the boundaries of its school district.
Frank Phillips and his brothers founded Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville before merging with Conoco in creating ConocoPhillips. In 2012, ConocoPhillips spun off its exploration and production branches, which became Phillips 66. The combined workforce of the two oil firms in the Bartlesville area currently is a little over 3,800. Chevron Phillips also has an office in Bartlesville.
