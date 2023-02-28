The Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority on Tuesday awarded a Fort Gibson-based company a $4.25 million contract to make water and wastewater improvements at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

The authority, which oversees MAIP, said at its regular meeting that Cook Consulting LLC made the lowest bid. Companies from Tulsa, Owasso and Manhattan, Kansas, also submitted bids.

Cook's work will include the repair of water plant influent, decant structures and drain lines for residuals (sludge), filter rate valve and flow control replacement, as well as flow-meter installation for raw water intake.

Sitting on 9,000 acres, MAIP reportedly is the eighth-largest industrial park in the world. More than 80 companies reside in the park, including the second-largest Google data center in the world and five Fortune 500 companies.

MAIP is being considered as a landing site for operations of a multibillion-dollar company, reportedly Volkswagen. Lawmakers this week took steps to update an economic development incentive package that would be offered the unnamed company.