CommunityCare doles out $20,000 to eight area education foundations

CommunityCare recently made donations totaling $20,000 to the education foundations of eight Tulsa-area schools to support teachers.
Foundations receiving money were The Foundation for Tulsa Schools; Jenks Public Schools Foundation; Union Schools Education Foundation; Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation; Bixby Educational Endowment Foundation; Owasso Education Foundation; Sand Springs Education Foundation and Sapulpa Public Schools Foundation.
CommunityCare is Oklahoma’s largest locally owned health insurance organization, owned and operated by Saint Francis Health System and Ascension St. John.