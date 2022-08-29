 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CommunityCare doles out $20,000 to eight area education foundations

  • Updated
CommunityCare recently made donations totaling $20,000 to the education foundations of eight Tulsa-area schools to support teachers. 

Foundations receiving money were The Foundation for Tulsa Schools; Jenks Public Schools Foundation; Union Schools Education Foundation; Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation; Bixby Educational Endowment Foundation; Owasso Education Foundation; Sand Springs Education Foundation and Sapulpa Public Schools Foundation.

CommunityCare is Oklahoma’s largest locally owned health insurance organization, owned and operated by Saint Francis Health System and Ascension St. John.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

