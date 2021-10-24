Community meetings scheduled next week for Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan

Public input will be sought this week at two community meetings designed to help shape the future of 56 acres of publicly owned land in the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood areas of north Tulsa.

The meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Greenwood Cultural Center and from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the 36th Street North Event Center.

In August, the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO), and Tulsa Development Authority (TDA) announced the selection of Wallace Roberts & Todd (WRT) to develop the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan, which seeks to create a vision and action-oriented redevelopment strategy to guide the area’s growth.

In addition to an 11-member leadership committee consisting of Greenwood and north Tulsa leaders, further community input is needed.

Meeting goals include introducing people to the project and inviting participation; orienting the community to the study area and goals for the study; developing a community-led vision and set of goals for the process; and understanding the community’s priorities for development, investment, capacity building and long-term development governance.