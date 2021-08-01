 Skip to main content
Commercial building permits temporarily unavailable
Commercial building permits temporarily unavailable

City commercial building permits were not available last week.

The city has been providing permits intermittently following a ransomware attack on city computers earlier this year.

City officials said it could be several weeks before weekly building permits will be regularly available.

The Tulsa World will resume publishing city building permits on Sundays for new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 when they become available.

