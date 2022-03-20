Commercial building permits not available this week

City commercial building permits were not available last week.
The Tulsa World will resume publishing city building permits on Sundays for new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 when they become available.
The Tulsa World is offering the public to honor extraordinary nurses in our area who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.
If oil prices continue to drop, it could mean a break in 11 weeks of increases at the pump this week, a national analyst said.
The combination of the Trace Midstream system with Williams’ existing footprint provides expanded scale in one of the largest growth basins in the country.
The electric vehicle start-up last year announced plans to build a factory at the park.
Explore Eden, launched in June, is looking for private land, cabin, and camper/sprinter van owners who want to profit by renting their assets to campers and outdoors enthusiasts.
The 48,600-square-foot center is scheduled to be completed in January.
The five suburban businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on April 12.
Average salaries will range from $64,430 at a proposed factory in Pryor to $125,000 at a planned technology hub in Tulsa.
Electric vehicle maker Canoo to add 375 Tulsa jobs, locate technology hub, software development centers
Canoo CEO confirms $300 million incentives number from state for Pryor factory
It targets operations of Devon's state line field in the Delaware Basin, in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico.
Officials say Northern Data AG's $270 million investment will create 150 jobs with salaries from $80,000 to $140,000 and will "enable true cloud computing services."
