Coming to MidAmerica Industrial Park: Germany-based software firm to put North American headquarters in Oklahoma

A Germany-based software company will invest at least $270 million and employ 150 people at a new North America headquarters it plans to build at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

State officials unveiled Northern Data AG's project at a news conference Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City.

"We are excited to enter into strategic agreements with our partners of choice in Oklahoma, which marks the beginning of a new chapter of our growth story," Northern Data CEO Aroosh Thillainathan said in a statement. "The data centers are projected to be online within 24 months, and we see these innovative data centers as the cornerstone of our long-term strategy.

"Our campus design is going beyond mining, extending to cloud services and even establishing a research lab dedicated to the discovery of future data processing applications. In short, this new alliance promises to be mutually beneficial to both Northern Data and its strategic partners in Oklahoma for years to come."

Operator of 10 data centers globally, Northern Data will locate on a 100-acre campus featuring a Tier 3-ready data center infrastructure that will serve as a hub for introduction of value generating High Performance Computing (HPC) data centers.

It will purchase up to 250 megawatts of power from Grand River Dam Authority and is expected to be operational within 24 months.

"This investment is a considerable win for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and our efforts to attract another high-growth company and partner of choice to the state," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "We have engaged with many HPC data center companies looking at Oklahoma.

"Northern Data is different. They have demonstrated a clear 'best in class' approach with their proven business model. Their initial investment and plans for significant future growth, along with a strong commitment to being a great corporate partner makes Northern Data an outstanding addition to Oklahoma. Oklahoma is well prepared to compete in the global economy through strategic investments in our infrastructure and assets, like Grand River Dam Authority. Northern Data’s selection of Oklahoma for its North American Operational Headquarters further solidifies our growing reputation as a pro-business state ideal for a premier global tech and innovation hub."

The data center at MAIP will be built in a modular structure, with each part serving as a self-contained system that can be scaled quickly to market. The facility will be customized up to 50 megawatts per building, allowing each to grow with emerging businesses.

GRDA is committed to providing up to 250 megawatts of power monthly, the equivalent to powering roughly 225,000 homes.

Oklahoma Department of Commerce Secretary Scott Mueller said he visited Northern Data's HPC operations in Europe and was impressed by the company's passion and quality of work.

"They are executing on a strategic plan built around operating quality data centers that enable true cloud computing services, clearly going beyond providing just cash-rich proof of work for blockchain," he said in a statement. "Bringing such a high-profile technology company to our state is a great boost to our economy and a tremendous opportunity for the Oklahomans they will employ. I look forward to working together closely with the Northern Data team in the years to come."

MAIP's existing 625 Building will serve as Northern Data's base during a start-up phase in the second quarter of this year. The company plans to construct the remaining buildings on its campus when it begins operations later in 2022.

"As the eighth largest industrial park in the world, the MidAmerica team provides Northern Data with unparalleled speed-to-market capabilities." MAIP CEO David Stewart said in a statement. "Whether it is same-day permit approvals for construction or helping recruit a skilled labor force from across the four-state region, we are a partner in the long-term success of our employers and will provide Northern Data with the fundamentals to successfully scale their business in Oklahoma."

The 9,000-acre park already is home to search engine giant Google, which has invested more than $3 billion into Oklahoma since building its first facility in Pryor in 2011.

Electric vehicle start-up Canoo also last year announced plans to build a factory in Pryor, investing close to a half a billion dollars, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

"This partnership with Northern Data is an enormous win for us and the state of Oklahoma," GRDA CEO Daniel Sullivan said in a statement. "GRDA is committed to mobilizing our substantial resources and delivering 250 MW to Northern Data for scaling their high quality data centers that have made a lasting impression on us until the end of 2024. We are actively working to ensure GRDA is ready to deliver significantly more power within the next five years to help Northern Data in meeting its current and future growth projections."

