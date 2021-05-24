Comeback Conference for Top Women slated for late June

A conference designed to help small businesses pivot in the post-pandemic era is scheduled late next month.

The Comeback Conference for Top Women is being organized by SeekingSitters founder Adrienne Kallweit and Diane White, owner of Diane White Public Relations. The main conference is June 25-26 at the Hyatt Place in downtown Tulsa.

The conference will feature group discussions, panels and some of the city's most successful women entrepreneurs, including keynote speaker Jill Donovan, founder of Rustic Cuff.

Not long after the onset of the pandemic, White started the Stand Up to COVID 19 - Support Local Tulsa Business Facebook group, which now has about 40,500 members. White wrote about the group in a Tulsa World Business Viewpoint column in April 2020.

The conference also will support the local nonprofit Resonance Center for Women by promoting the agency and raising money through a local raffle and donations. Registration is accessible at comebackconferencetulsa.com/register-1.

