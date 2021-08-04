Colorado development firm to give new use to another Tulsa building

A Colorado developer is enlarging his portfolio in Tulsa.
Travis Reese of TAG Multifamily, through Skelly OK Partners, LLC, recently purchased the five-story Dominion Building for $5.25 million from a Guthrie group called DL Tulsa 1, LLC, said Mike Lester, managing broker of Samson Commercial Real Estate Services, which co-brokered the deal with Tim Strange of Newmark Robinson Park.
TAG plans to convert the Dominion Building, 1645 S. 101 E. Ave., which has been used as offices for General Services Administration tenants, into apartments.
Constructed in 1993 just northwest of the Interstate 44/U.S. 169 interchange, the structure previously was purchased in 1998 for $15.735 million, according to Tulsa County Assessor records.
"It's a good use for the property, and these obviously are well-placed developers," Lester said by phone. "I look forward to seeing it developed."
"They (owners) are heavily invested in Oklahoma. They like the economy and like the position of multifamily."
Early last year, TAG purchased the 2017 tornado-damaged, 19-story Remington Tower, an office building the group is converting into about 104 luxury apartments that are scheduled for completion in 2022. TAG also is about 80% completed with The Apartments at Hotel Phillips, a transformation of the former Hotel Phillips in Bartlesville, Reese said.
He said this week "the vitality of the city of Tulsa, the emergence of the IT industry and the quality of life" attracted him to redevelop on the 13-plus acre Dominion site near Interstate 44 and U.S. 169. Reese had no immediate timetable on when his latest project would be finished.
The top four floors of the 149,000-square-foot Dominion Building will be transformed into about 106 units, he said. The bottom floor will include a cafe for tenants, a co-working space and fitness center, he said. The structure also will include a swimming pool and cabana area, Lester said.
A 22,000-square-foot annex building will be used to house GSA tenants, Reese said. The General Services Administration is an independent agency of the U.S. government established in 1949 to help manage and support the basic functioning of federal agencies.
A featured amenity of the Dominion repurposing will be the retention of a large perimeter fence and security gates installed after the terrorism attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Lester said.
"We're going to treat this as if it is a resort compound," Reese said. "There's three layers of security before you get into a person's domicile.
"We really feel like we're creating a unique environment. There will be so much outdoor space that we have that the community can use. It will be an island of its own."