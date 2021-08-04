Colorado development firm to give new use to another Tulsa building

He said this week "the vitality of the city of Tulsa, the emergence of the IT industry and the quality of life" attracted him to redevelop on the 13-plus acre Dominion site near Interstate 44 and U.S. 169. Reese had no immediate timetable on when his latest project would be finished.

The top four floors of the 149,000-square-foot Dominion Building will be transformed into about 106 units, he said. The bottom floor will include a cafe for tenants, a co-working space and fitness center, he said. The structure also will include a swimming pool and cabana area, Lester said.

A 22,000-square-foot annex building will be used to house GSA tenants, Reese said. The General Services Administration is an independent agency of the U.S. government established in 1949 to help manage and support the basic functioning of federal agencies.

A featured amenity of the Dominion repurposing will be the retention of a large perimeter fence and security gates installed after the terrorism attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Lester said.

"We're going to treat this as if it is a resort compound," Reese said. "There's three layers of security before you get into a person's domicile.