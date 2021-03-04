Collinsville unveils plans for new large-scale commercial development

Collinsville will soon be home to a new shopping center.
City staff is eyeing a plot of land at the intersection of Oklahoma 20 and U.S. 75 to develop a large-scale commercial property called the Shoppes at Cooper Ranch.
The project will offer two 15,600-square-foot facilities for different retail businesses to lease.
This project comes as part of the community’s ongoing expansion efforts in recent years.
“Collinsville is on a trajectory of growth,” said Jessi Stringer, city planner. “So developments such as this support our goal to help Collinsville reach its highest potential as we experience these waves of growth, such as that in the housing market.”
A spacious restaurant area offering indoor and outdoor dining is included in the current project plans for the Shoppes, along with a large office space to accommodate small businesses and organizations offering medical services.
The property will also play host to 11 acres of lots for sale to those companies interested in building their own facility on location. Additionally, the site will feature several mini storage units for local residents to use.
Stringer said she is excited to see dirt move on the development, which will serve as the first in the area to offer a range of services to meet the demand of locals and frequent travelers along both major neighboring highways.
“(This) is an example of a transparent project that included the community and the city of Collinsville from the beginning stages of the design process,” she said. “I am looking forward to announcing many more activities, developments and revitalizations in the Collinsville area in the near future.”
Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk added, “We are really excited about the Shoppes at Cooper Ranch development. With the Highway 20 widening project, I believe we will see additional growth and development along that corridor.”
The shopping center and mini storage unit section of the project is slated to cost about $6 to $7 million, while the 11-acre business lot is estimated to total around $1.2 million, city officials said.
The anticipated time frame for breaking ground on the property is about 14 months away.
For more information about the Shoppes, email Jeff Hamra at jeffh@tpsv.com. For more information about the available lots and retail spaces, email Carl Vincent at cvincent@corprealtyadvisors.com.
