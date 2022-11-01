Collinsville unveils $8.6M water treatment plant overhaul: ‘It’s pretty cutting-edge’

COLLINSVILLE — John “JD” Shore’s time spent managing the daily operations of the city’s Water Treatment Plant is enlivened by a passion to ensure the well-being of his customers.

“It’s just really important to me that everybody gets the freshest, cleanest water possible,” said Shore, who has served as the facility’s superintendent for the past seven years.

He takes pride in his occupation, especially after the city of Collinsville recently completed a major overhaul of the plant that enables him to carry out his work more efficiently.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Shore, who stays busy conducting pressurization tests, compliance sampling and more. “It’s real nice to see ... just everything run smoothly.”

He can now complete his long list of daily tasks with more ease thanks to the $8.6 million improvement project, which city leaders publicly unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday evening.

The city partnered with Daris Contractors and HUB Engineers to raze and then rebuild the 43-year-old treatment facility, located at 15316 N. 154th East Ave.

The five-year project introduces a variety of needed upgrades that help streamline flow and filtration, improve taste and odor, and ultimately reduce the overall footprint of the plant.

The building’s new superpulsators from Suez, for example, serve as an advanced pre-treatment process that uses a combination of vacuum pumps and gravity settling to remove particulates from the water — all through the use of newly installed state-of-the-art technology.

“It’s pretty cutting-edge,” HUB project engineer Sam Stratton said. “Instead of JD having to manually turn all the valves to have the water flow the correct way, this plant does it on its own.

“It uses a bunch of computers to basically automate when and where to turn off different valves to backwash filters, run water to filters, run water to clarifiers, things like that.”

The retrofit now allows the city to treat up to 2 million gallons of water per day — compared with its original flow of 1.2 million gallons per day — pumped in from Lake Oologah about 12 miles away.

“I know JD is excited, along with his staff, to get this mechanized plant all automated,” Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk said at Tuesday’s ceremony. “It will just make their jobs a whole lot easier, and better water, better service for citizens because we are growing so quickly.”

Collinsville Mayor Larry Shafer echoed Polk’s sentiments, adding: “We felt like with the growth that was coming our direction, and is here now, that we needed to do the total overhaul of the water treatment plant. It’s been a great transition.”

In all, about 5,000 household water taps across the Collinsville area will benefit from the renovation.

The project was funded by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality in cooperation with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Featured video: Tulsa World Opinion on criminal justice reform, rural Oklahoma schools