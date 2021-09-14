`Coach JC' delivers fiery address at Tulsa Small Business Summit & Awards

To escape the abyss, he read books about personal development to assist his finding the best version of himself, which he eventually did.

In 1999 at ORU, Conneely became the youngest Division 1 director of strength and conditioning in the nation. He founded Bootcamp Tulsa, the city's first outdoor fitness program for women in 2008 and Dynamic Sports Development, a Tulsa training facility for athletes in 2009.

He later established the nonprofit Fit First Responders to improve the health and work performance of Tulsa’s police, fire and first responding personnel. Today, he continues to inspire the masses through his "Win All Day" movement.

"If you want something you've never had, you've got to do something you've never done," Conneely said.

Preceding his address was a series of breakout sessions geared toward small businesses. Mayor G.T. Bynum told luncheon attendees that the small business community in Tulsa "represents the vibrancy and the innovation and the high expectations and goal-setting that has made our city great, historically."

He praised the resolve of proprietors in light of the current public health crisis.