Closing the racial wealth gap focus of summer Economic Empowerment Day

Closing the racial wealth gap will be a focus of Economic Empowerment Day, part of the 10-day event in conjunction with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commemoration.
The goal is to create a collective focal point for the national conversation on the racial wealth gap and the inequality in access to capital. The event will include interactive sessions to drive change and start the national dialogue for economic justice.
"Hosting an economic empowerment conference of this caliber with a critical focus on closing the black wealth gap is transformational," Phil Armstrong, project director of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said in a statement. "This discussion is essential to reviving the legacy of Black Wall Street and will help set the course for Black entrepreneurs to establish a legacy of wealth for themselves and generations to come."
Open to the public, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 1 at the Cox Business Center. An online option will be available.
The conference will have tracks that focus on specific areas of wealth disparity: institutional investors, entrepreneurs and business owners and individuals and families.
"I believe this conference can help catapult racial wealth change by providing access, information and strategies for attendees to make impactful changes in their own lives and spheres of influence," Eric Stevenson, president of Nationwide Retirement Solutions, said in a statement. "The conversations will be powerful, but more than that, the programming for each track is dedicated to specific actions that we can take as individuals, as investors and as organizations to help change the financial trajectory for black individuals, families and entrepreneurs."
Stevenson and Ronald C. Parker, president & CEO of National Association of Securities Professionals will be hosting the even with Hill Harper, an award-winning actor and founder and CEO of TheBlackWallStreet.com.
"Everyone is invited to attend this conference because we can all play a role in closing the racial wealth gap," Harper, keynote speaker for the "Black Wealth Street" track, said in a statement. "The various tracks allow attendees to learn how to build their own financial freedom — while at the same time those with privilege and power are learning how to implement change for financial equity across organizations, investments and communities."
Speaker and philanthropist Chris Gardner will be keynote speaker for the final general session. He is known for "The Pursuit of Happyness" and the inspiration his life provided for the 2006 film adaptation.
"Economic Empowerment Day not only commemorates the courage and legacy of a community of people that were successful years ago but shares with several emerging generations the need to continue to be bold and innovative in fostering a new era of business transformation," Parker said in a statement.
People may pre-register Tulsa2021.org/EED to signup for priority notification of registration opening. In-person attendance will be limited because of COVID-19.