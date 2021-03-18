Closing the racial wealth gap focus of summer Economic Empowerment Day

Closing the racial wealth gap will be a focus of Economic Empowerment Day, part of the 10-day event in conjunction with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commemoration.

The goal is to create a collective focal point for the national conversation on the racial wealth gap and the inequality in access to capital. The event will include interactive sessions to drive change and start the national dialogue for economic justice.

"Hosting an economic empowerment conference of this caliber with a critical focus on closing the black wealth gap is transformational," Phil Armstrong, project director of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said in a statement. "This discussion is essential to reviving the legacy of Black Wall Street and will help set the course for Black entrepreneurs to establish a legacy of wealth for themselves and generations to come."

Open to the public, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 1 at the Cox Business Center. An online option will be available.

The conference will have tracks that focus on specific areas of wealth disparity: institutional investors, entrepreneurs and business owners and individuals and families.