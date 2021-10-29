Close to $200K in affordable housing assistance approved for north Tulsa rental home project

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Development on Thursday OK’d negotiating an agreement that would offer a local redeveloper $187,000 in affordable housing assistance for a rental-home project.
Administered through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AFTF), the aid is scheduled to go to HBSY Properties, LLC, headed by Abisoye Fakoya. The pact calls for the company to acquire, rehabilitate, maintain and operate 10 single-family homes to provide rental housing to low-income tenants for 15 years.
Fakoya has designated it “The Home of Love Project.”
“This is really going to make a positive contribution not only to him but the community,” said Kristin Maun, the city’s director of housing development and incentives.
The AFTF is a creation of the Affordable Housing Strategy released by the city in December 2019. The goals of AHS are the production and preservation of affordable housing through developer loans, home-buyer assistance, landlord incentives and rental assistance.
“Affordable” units are described as those available to persons and families at monthly rental rates that do not exceed 30 percent of the household’s monthly income that is at or below 60 percent of the Average Median Income (AMI) as set annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The $187,000 in assistance to HBSY Properties will be via a zero-interest, 10-year loan secured by a second mortgage on each of the 10 homes. The units will be rented to tenants with Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers.
The northernmost boundary of the project is West 63rd Street North, and it is flanked on the west by North Osage Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The south border is East 36th Street North, and the east border North Peoria Avenue.