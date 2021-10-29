Close to $200K in affordable housing assistance approved for north Tulsa rental home project

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Development on Thursday OK’d negotiating an agreement that would offer a local redeveloper $187,000 in affordable housing assistance for a rental-home project.

Administered through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AFTF), the aid is scheduled to go to HBSY Properties, LLC, headed by Abisoye Fakoya. The pact calls for the company to acquire, rehabilitate, maintain and operate 10 single-family homes to provide rental housing to low-income tenants for 15 years.

Fakoya has designated it “The Home of Love Project.”

“This is really going to make a positive contribution not only to him but the community,” said Kristin Maun, the city’s director of housing development and incentives.

The AFTF is a creation of the Affordable Housing Strategy released by the city in December 2019. The goals of AHS are the production and preservation of affordable housing through developer loans, home-buyer assistance, landlord incentives and rental assistance.