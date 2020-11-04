Clogs could cause long-term problems in Oklahoma City area following ice storm

Last week’s ice storm brought down an uncountable number of leaves across the Oklahoma City metro area.

Those that don’t decay on neighborhood lawns may reach city stormwater drains, a situation that could cause both immediate and long-term problems. City storm drains could become blocked, and chemicals from extra decomposing biomass could affect the downstream ecological pipeline.

Leaves fall gradually in normal years, whether by force or during their natural life cycle, as seasons change.

“With this event, we may see an increased amount of leaf drop in a relatively short amount of time,” said Shannon Cox, public information officer for Oklahoma City Public Works.

