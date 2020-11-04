 Skip to main content
Clogs could cause long-term problems in Oklahoma City area following ice storm

OKC clogs.jpg

Crews from Oklahoma City clear away broken limbs on Broadway Avenue at Sheridan Avenue after last week’s ice storm. Excess leaves have the potential to cause problems for city stormwater drains and downstream ecology.

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman

Last week’s ice storm brought down an uncountable number of leaves across the Oklahoma City metro area.

Those that don’t decay on neighborhood lawns may reach city stormwater drains, a situation that could cause both immediate and long-term problems. City storm drains could become blocked, and chemicals from extra decomposing biomass could affect the downstream ecological pipeline.

Leaves fall gradually in normal years, whether by force or during their natural life cycle, as seasons change.

“With this event, we may see an increased amount of leaf drop in a relatively short amount of time,” said Shannon Cox, public information officer for Oklahoma City Public Works.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

