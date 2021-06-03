'Classic Oklahoma story': Renowned Port of Catoosa waterway celebrates 50th anniversary of navigation system

CATOOSA — Federal, state and local officials gathered Friday at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to laud Oklahoma's most invaluable liquid asset: the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS).

The occasion was the 50th anniversary of then-President Richard Nixon's dedication of the inland commercial navigation system, which has contributed $8.5 billion in sales since its creation.

"This is the classic Oklahoma story," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "We are here celebrating what is really I think maybe the greatest return on investment in the history of American infrastructure."

The facility was named after U.S. Sens. John L. McClellan of Arkansas and Robert S. Kerr of Oklahoma, visionaries for the project, which was undertaken as a way to mitigate flooding and create economic opportunities.

When Kerr was Oklahoma governor in the 1940s, he recognized that "something needed to be done to tame the water systems and the river systems in eastern Oklahoma," Bynum said. "But in classic Oklahoma fashion, and this is where I think eventually Senator Kerr really showed the genius that led him to have the career that he did, he didn't just think about how we can we fix the problem.