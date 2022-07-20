Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority starts jobs platform

The Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority has started an online job portal that allows Rogers County businesses and job seekers to advertise and search for open positions at no cost.

It is called Career Portals on growclaremore.com, and CIEDA piloted the program with its manufacturing partners in Claremore Industrial Park. The platform highlights at least 200 career opportunities in various sectors, including manufacturing, health care, education, food service, banking and government.

"Our new Careers Portal provides a central access point where both the company and applicant can quickly and easily connect," Caitlyn Ngare, CIEDA talent development specialist, said in a statement.

"Job seekers looking for positions within Rogers County will no longer have to search through large hiring platforms, such as LinkedIn or Monster, to find local positions. This free resource serves as a direct avenue for businesses to advertise job opportunities to the local workforce at a time of high job demand."

The jobs platform was created in conjunction with GetroJobs, an innovator in the fields of recruitment, professional networking and connecting people with careers.