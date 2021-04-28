City's utility billing system, format get new look beginning May 1

Starting May 1, the city of Tulsa is changing its utility billing system and the format of utility bills.

Customers may register in the new online system beginning May 3, the first business day. New information about the change is available at www.cityoftulsa.org/utilities.

The appearance of the municipality's utility bill has been unchanged for more than 20 years. Along with a new look, the entire utility billing and account system is getting a makeover with customer-friendly improvements to align with best practices used nationwide, the city said in a news release.

In the month of April, an insert explaining how to read the new bill has been mailed to City of Tulsa utility customers with their bills.

The goal of these changes is to make the bill easier to understand. Looking at the bill, the amount due is in larger type so it can be found more easily at a glance. Also, graphs showing water use over the past year have been added, so customers can compare their water usage from month to month.

Customers who receive their bills through email also will see these changes. As before, customers may manage and interact with their City of Tulsa utility accounts online.